SILOY IS WATCHING: Reckless driving of public bus in south Cebu on video

A public utility bus is seen overtaking several vehicles along the roads in San Fernando, southern Cebu, on Thursday, July 23. | Contributed photo

CONSOLACION, Cebu – Another alleged case of reckless driving on a Cebu highway has been caught on camera.

A concerned ka-Siloy shared with CDN Digital a video showing what appeared to be a public utility bus dangerously overtaking several vehicles along the roads in San Fernando town, southern Cebu, on Thursday morning, July 23.

Based on the sender’s video, the bus first overtook the vehicle they were riding in before continuing to speed past other motorists along the national highway.

Moments later, the bus was seen occupying the entire opposite lane while attempting to overtake multiple vehicles despite the risk of encountering oncoming traffic.

“Kamote Bus Driver,” the concerned ka-Siloy wrote in describing the driver’s behavior that put lives in danger.

READ: Archival orders probe into video of Cebu City bus playing lewd audio

Reckless driving

The incident comes amid persistent road safety concerns in Cebu. Previous reports, citing data from the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), showed that road crashes accounted for more fatalities during the first quarter of 2026 than that of 2025.

Meanwhile, the CPPO has repeatedly reminded public utility vehicle drivers and other motorists to avoid reckless overtaking, refrain from loading and unloading passengers in prohibited areas, never drive under the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs, and strictly observe speed limits at all times.

READ: LTO summons 3 drivers, vehicle owners over reckless driving

As of writing, it remains unclear whether any traffic enforcement authorities had intercepted the bus or if the incident had been formally reported.

Safe roads start with responsible drivers. A single reckless maneuver can put not only the driver at risk, but also the lives of passengers and everyone sharing the road.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP