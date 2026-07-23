Fist of Fury 12 full fight card announced

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The full fight card for the upcoming Fist of Fury 12 has officially been unveiled ahead of fight night on Sunday, July 26, at Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

Chao Sy International Promotions matchmaker and boxing coach Edcel Tonacao announced the seven-bout card, which is being staged through a partnership between Cebu-based Chao Sy International Promotions, led by boxing patron Lorenzo “Chao” Sy, and Hong Kong-based Verano Boxing Gym.

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The free-admission event will feature several exciting matchups across the heavier weight divisions, headlined by Cebu’s Carlo Bacaro, who takes on Thailand’s Channarong Injampa for the vacant World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Silver welterweight title.

Bacaro, a former Omega Boxing Gym standout who now fights under Verano Boxing Gym, enters the title bout with a 14-2 record, including eight knockouts. Injampa brings a 21-25 slate with 15 victories coming by knockout.

Also seeing action is Verano’s unbeaten prospect Saagar Pradhan, who squares off against Thailand’s Chan Sala in a non-title contest.

Pradhan boasts a perfect 8-0 record with three knockouts and is coming off a third-round stoppage of Nelson Tinampay in Bukidnon last April. Sala, meanwhile, owns a 13-12 record with eight knockouts and is aiming to bounce back after a loss to Australia’s Jacob Clenshaw in New South Wales.

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Another featured bout pits former WBF regional champion Junibert Bantay (9-2, 1 KO) of Chao Sy Boxing Stable against Zamboanga’s Joseph Lanat (3-2, 2 KOs) in a four-round bantamweight (118-pound) clash.

The card will also introduce two professional debutants. Jaervi Hernani of Verano Boxing Gym will face Norman Rusiana in a four-round bout, while Legend Home Boxing’s Wengel Mendoza makes his pro debut against fellow first-timer Alvin Yongco of Asturias Boxing Stable.

In another all-Cebu showdown, Robert Jon Seares of Punta Princesa will battle fellow Cebuano Junriel Navares in a four-round junior lightweight (130-pound) bout.

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Opening the show is a six-round lightweight (135-pound) contest featuring Ken Danila of GerryPens Boxing Stable, owned by former two-division world champion Gerry Peñalosa, against Asturias Boxing Stable’s Jeffrey Stella.

In addition, there will be several amateur bouts to spice up the event before the pro fights take place.

The official weigh-in is scheduled for Saturday, July 25, at 9:30 a.m. at Ringside Cebu, the event’s co-promoter.

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