What happens when a driver’s license is suspended or revoked?

CEBU CITY — A driver whose license is suspended or revoked loses the privilege to drive, but the two penalties have different consequences and timelines, according to the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7).

A preventive suspension imposed while a case is under investigation is different from the actual penalty that may be handed down after the proceedings, LTO-7 Regional Director Atty. Wendell Dinglasan said in a phone interview.

Preventive suspension is not the actual penalty

While an investigation is ongoing, the LTO may impose a preventive suspension as a temporary measure.In the case involving Dumanjug Mayor Efren “Gungun” Gica, Dinglasan said the mayor’s license was placed under a ninety-day preventive suspension while the case was being heard.

“Ninety-day suspension muna. Ibig sabihin hindi pa yun ang actual penalty ng LTO. Ano lang ‘yun, preventive measure lang ‘yun while dinidinig pa namin ‘yung case,” Dinglasan said, clarifying that the measure is not yet the actual penalty that may be imposed by the LTO.

(Just a 90-day suspension for now. This means that it is not yet the actual penalty from the LTO. It is only a preventive measure while we are hearing the case.)

The final penalty will only be determined after the respondent has been given the opportunity to attend hearings and submit evidence, and after the LTO has concluded its investigation.

“Once nakapag-hearing na, nakapag-submit na ng kanilang ebidensya, at na-conclude na natin ‘yung investigation, ‘tsaka lang magbibigay ng actual penalty ang LTO, whether it’s suspension or revocation,” he said.

(Once the hearings have been conducted, the respondent has submitted their evidence, and we have concluded the investigation, that is when the LTO will impose the actual penalty, whether it is suspension or revocation.)

Only then will the agency decide whether the appropriate penalty is suspension or revocation.

Suspension vs revocation

Both penalties prohibit a driver from exercising the privilege to drive during the period covered by the penalty.

“Unang-una, ang suspension at revocation parehong ipapatigil yung privilege ng pagda-drive. Dahil ibig sabihin ‘yung privilege ng pagda-drive hindi niya magagawa during the suspension or revocation period,” he said.

(First, both suspension and revocation takes away the privilege of driving. This means that the person cannot exercise the privilege to drive during the suspension or revocation period.)

The difference lies in the duration and effect of the penalty.

Under a suspension, the driver is prohibited from driving for a specified period. For example, if the penalty is a six-month or one-year suspension, the driver may again drive after completing the prescribed period, subject to applicable LTO requirements.

“Ang suspension meron nang penalty timeline dito sa’tin sa pagda-drive. Ibig sabihin kung ang penalty na ipapataw sa respondent is 1-year suspension or 6-month suspension. Ibig sabihin, pag lagpas ‘yun, pwede na siyang mag-drive,” Dinglasan said.

(A suspension has a penalty timeline for driving. This means that if the penalty imposed on the respondent is a one-year suspension or a six-month suspension, once that period has passed, the person may drive again. )

A revocation, on the other hand, means the driver’s license is withdrawn. According to Dinglasan, the driver may no longer drive once the revocation penalty is imposed.

“Ang revocation, automatic na part ah, ibinigay ‘yung penalty ng revocation, hindi na talaga siya pwedeng mag-drive,” Dinglasan said.

(With revocation, once the penalty of revocation is imposed, the person can no longer drive.)

READ: LTO revokes, suspends over 1,100 driver’s licenses since October

Can a revoked driver’s license be reinstated?

Dinglasan said a driver whose license has been revoked may file an appeal or submit a letter to the LTO Central Office seeking the lifting of the revocation.

However, reinstatement is not automatic.

“Depende po on the discretion of the Assistant Secretary. Pwede silang mag-file ng appeal or letter, tapos decision yun ng Assistant Secretary whether or not ‘yung lifting of revocation or ‘yung reinstatement of the driver’s license is justified under the circumstances,” he said.

(It depends on the discretion of the Assistant Secretary. They may file an appeal or letter, and it will be the Assistant Secretary’s decision whether the lifting of the revocation or the reinstatement of the driver’s license is justified under the circumstances.)

The driver must file the appeal with the Central Office, where the Assistant Secretary will decide whether to grant or deny the request.

“Magra-write po kayo ng appeal or letter or mag-file ng appeal sa Central Office, tapos ‘yung Assistant Secretary may discretion lang po at willing mag-decide whether i-deny or i-grant po ‘yung appeal for the lifting of the revocation,” Dinglasan said.

(You will write an appeal or letter, or file an appeal with the Central Office. The Assistant Secretary has the discretion to decide whether to deny or grant the appeal for the lifting of the revocation.)

What violations may lead to suspension or revocation?

According to Dinglasan, several violations may result in the suspension or revocation of a driver’s license.

These include violations under the LTO’s demerit point system. Once a driver accumulates a certain number of demerit points, the license may be suspended or revoked, depending on the applicable rules and the severity of the violations.

A driver may also face automatic suspension for committing three violations within one year, Dinglasan said.

“Kung nakapag-commit po kayo ng three violations within a year, automatic po na masuspend po ‘yung lisensya niyo. Kahit anong violation po ‘yan, basta within a year, tatlong beses po kayong nag-commit ng violation, automatic suspension po ‘yan,” he said.

(If you commit three violations within a year, your license will automatically be suspended. Whatever the violation may be, as long as you commit a violation three times within a year, that will automatically result in suspension.)

The penalty may also depend on the gravity of the offense and the consequences of the violation, including cases where injuries are involved.

“Meron din po ng suspension depending on the gravity of the injuries. Meron din po kaming ginagawa na suspension at ganun din sa mga as well as kung mayroong nasaktan,” he `added.

(There may also be suspension depending on the gravity of the injuries. We also impose suspension in cases where someone has been injured.)

READ: LTO-7 issues show cause order against Dumanjug mayor, suspends driver’s license

LTO says law applies to all motorists

Dinglasan reminded motorists that traffic laws apply equally to ordinary citizens and public officials.

He said accidents may happen unintentionally, but motorists are still expected to follow traffic laws and regulations.

“Whether you are an ordinary citizen or a public official, we will apply the law equally,” Dinglasan said.

For motorists, the distinction is important: a preventive suspension is a temporary measure while a case is being investigated; a suspension is a time-bound penalty; and revocation withdraws the driver’s license, with any possible reinstatement subject to an appeal and the discretion of the LTO Central Office.

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