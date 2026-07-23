Mambaling knife attack: Suspect arrested, drug-related motive eyed

An alleged stabbing ensued after a heated altercation in Sitio Ipil-Ipil, Alaska, Barangay Mambaling on Tuesday evening, July 21. | Contributed photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are looking into a possible drug-related dispute as the motive behind the stabbing of a 32-year-old man Tuesday evening, July 21, in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, after a heated argument allegedly escalated into violence.

The attack happened around 8:40 p.m. along Sitio Ipil-Ipil, Alaska, Barangay Mambaling.

According to a police report, the victim sustained an injury on the right side of his body after he was allegedly slashed with an ice pick by a 31-year-old suspect.

Responding police officers found that the victim had already been taken to Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) for treatment before they arrived at the scene.

The suspect fled toward the interior portion of the barangay, prompting police to launch a hot pursuit operation.

Drug-related motive eyed

In an interview on Thursday, July 23, Police Captain Arnel S. Ancheta, officer-in-charge of Mambaling Police Station, said investigators found that both the victim and the suspect were allegedly involved in illegal drugs.

“According sa investigation na kinonduct ng investigator, yung suspect tsaka yung victim, parehas involved sa drugs,” he said.

(According to investigation conducted […], the suspect and the victim were both involved in drugs.)

Ancheta said investigators learned that the suspect allegedly did not want the victim passing through a certain area because there were supposedly “players” inside, based on information gathered from residents.

The suspect allegedly warned the victim not to pass through the area, but the victim allegedly continued doing so, leading to a heated argument before the stabbing, added Ancheta.

READ: Mambaling drug den shut down; Coast Guard among 5 arrested

“So pinagalitan niya ngayon yung victim na huwag nang dumaan doon. Mapilit yung victim, daan nang daan, so sinaksak niya,” he said.

(So he scolded the victim, telling him not to pass there. But the victim was insistent in passing. That’s why he got stabbed.)

He clarified, however, that the victim did not sustain a deep stab wound, but rather a laceration.

Police said the alleged drug-related motive remains under investigation.

READ: Student stabbed in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental due to old grudge

Suspect arrested in Mambaling

Police identified the suspect as a 31-year-old ex-convict and resident of Sitio Viking, Barangay Mambaling.

Following the hot pursuit operation, police said they located the suspect around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, behind a basketball gym in Sitio Viking, less than 24 hours after the stabbing.

He was informed of his constitutional rights and his rights under the Anti-Torture Law before being taken into police custody.

READ: Cebu City shooting: Ex-convict killed in Brgy. Mambaling

Charges prepared

As of this writing, police are preparing the necessary documents to file a complaint for frustrated homicide against the suspect, who remains under police custody.

Police have yet to determine whether the alleged drug-related dispute was the sole motive behind the stabbing as the investigation continues.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP