1 dead, 3 hurt as Pag-ibig team van crashes in Negros Oriental

A van carrying a Pag-ibig Fund inspection team figured in an accident in Negros Oriental Thursday, July 23.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One person was killed while three others were seriously injured after a van carrying a Pag-ibig Fund inspection team figured in a crash in Sitio Palao, Barangay Malusay, Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental before noon on Thursday, July 23.Earlier reports said the Pag-ibig team had just come from a visit and inspection at New Guihulngan Heights when the accident happened.

READ: 1 dead, 16 hurt in Bohol bus, van, motorcycle crashThe Guihulngan City Police Station confirmed that one person died while three others sustained serious injuries.Investigators said the victims came from different areas, including Cebu, Dumaguete, and Bacolod.

READ: 9 LGU workers in Negros Oriental truck crash honoredPolice have yet to release the identities of the victims pending notification of their families.Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash and have yet to determine what caused the accident.This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.///

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP