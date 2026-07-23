SILOY IS WATCHING: Firefighters save stranded cat amid Tisa blaze

Firefighters ensure no life is left behind as they rescue a stranded cat during the Barangay Tisa fire in Cebu City. | Photos: Screengrabs from David Caburnay’s TikTok video

CONSOLACION, Cebu – When a fire broke out in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, on Tuesday, July 21, firefighters made sure no one was left behind — including a cat stranded on a rooftop.

In a video shared by Ka-Siloy David Caburnay on TikTok, firefighters were seen rescuing the cat from a rooftop while responding to the blaze.

“Every life matters, no matter how small,” Caburnay wrote in the video’s caption.

READ: Tisa, Cebu City fire causes P4.5M in damage

Speaking to CDN Digital, Caburnay said the cat appeared to be having difficulty breathing after the rescue, likely due to the stress of the incident, but the feline creature quickly recovered.

“The cat was having a hard time breathing or like na kuyawan, pero the cat was okay after,” he said.

Caburnay added the cat was then later picked up by a man, who he believed was the cat’s owner.

The rescue resonated with residents and netizens alike, many praising the firefighters for showing compassion even in the middle of a dangerous operation.

“Sa salida ra man ko kita ani,” one netizen commented, saying the rescue looked like a scene straight out of a movie.

READ: Kitten stuck on 25-meter pillar rescued by firefighters

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the fire damaged eight structures, leaving an estimated P4.5 million in property damage, and injured one person.

While firefighters are trained to save lives and protect property, they often extend their efforts to rescuing animals caught in disasters, as they, too, have lives.

In every situation, let us also take our pets into account, because no matter what form every living thing takes, every life matters.

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