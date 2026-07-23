Pag-ibig releases P5.82B SAFE loans amid Mideast tensions

MANILA – Within six weeks of its launch, the Pag-ibig Fund’s Special Assistance for Financial Emergencies (SAFE) Loan program has provided ₱5.82 billion in financial assistance to support 803,769 members.

In a Thursday statement, Pag-ibig Fund explained that the program — launched on June 10 — is designed to deliver affordable financial relief to Filipino workers impacted by ongoing Middle East tensions.

READ: Pag-ibig SAFE loan: How much can a member borrow?

Pag-ibig Fund Board of Trustees chair, Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said members can rely on the agency for support as they address their financial needs and provide for their families.

Active members with at least 12 monthly savings and no existing loan defaults may borrow up to PHP10,000 or 90 percent of their total Pag-ibig Regular Savings, whichever is lower.

The SAFE Loan carries an annual interest rate of 5.95 percent and may be paid over 12, 24 or 36 months, with a three-month grace period before repayment begins.

READ: Pag-IBIG SAFE loan offered to provide relief to members amid rising expenses

Members may apply online through Virtual Pag-ibig by submitting the required documents or apply over the counter at any Pag-IBIG Fund branch nationwide. Approved loans are credited directly to a Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card Plus or Land Bank Cash Card.

Pag-ibig Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta said the strong availment shows the agency’s commitment to providing immediate assistance while continuing to support members’ long-term goal of homeownership.

The SAFE Loan application period is open until Sept. 8, 2026. (PNA)

READ: Pag-ibig housing loans post double digit growth in H1

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