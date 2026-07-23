Myths vs facts: BCDA defends controversial Pax Silica project

Image from BCDA Facebook page.

MANILA, Philippines — In recent weeks, the Pax Silica project has become among the most talked-about topics in the country, with the government describing it as a long-term investment that will spur economic expansion.

However, civil society groups have been protesting the establishment of the 1,619-hectare (4,000-acre) economic security zone under the Luzon Economic Corridor. They argued that the US-initiated project could intensify land grabbing, resource extraction, and militarization in rural areas.

At a Palace briefing on Thursday, Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua Bingcang debunked circulating claims about the project’s alleged adverse effects. The BCDA is the lead government agency overseeing the project.

Contrary to claims circulating online, Bingcang said the Pax Silica project will not rely on community water supplies for its operations. Instead, its water requirements will be met through rainwater harvesting, storage, treatment, and recycling systems.

“It means that, especially now that we’re entering the rainy season, a huge volume of rainwater falls into that area. If it’s left untapped, it will simply flow back into the sea,” he explained.

READ: Fishers protest US-backed Luzon economic security zone

Based on initial estimates, the project is expected to consume around 65 million to 90 million liters of water per day. Bingcang said the project’s initial design provides a capacity of up to 120 million liters per day.

“There is enough water that can be sourced from there. This is not groundwater extraction. Instead, it’s the technology we want to propose. And if we have a surplus, we can share it with the communities as well,” he further said.

READ: PH interest is safe in proposed US-led Pax Silica deal – Palace

One of the main concerns raised by groups opposing the project is the possible displacement of Indigenous Peoples.

“As you know, the Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone covers more than 30,000 hectares. Of that, we have already allocated more than 15,000 hectares to our Indigenous Peoples group,” he said.

READ: What the hell is Pax Silica and what can we do to stop it?

Bingcang added that the project site is public land owned by the BCDA.

“This area had already been earmarked for industrial development when the BCDA Law was being drafted in 1992. It was classified as such to help drive development in Central Luzon, especially after the eruption of Mount Pinatubo, when many people lost their jobs due to the displacement caused by the disaster,” he said.

Bingcang also denied claims that mining activities would take place under the Pax Silica project, saying the initiative aims to transform critical minerals into higher-value products rather than extract them.

“Some are saying there will be mining there, but that’s not true. We will not allow that. What will happen is that we are rich in natural resources, so these can be processed at their source. The processed components will then be brought to Clark, specifically to Pax Silica, where they will be further processed, developed, and exported. Alternatively, the components or critical minerals needed for our AI hub project may also come from our member countries,” he said.

When it comes to environmental effects, the BCDA chief said the project will comply with the Environmental Compliance Certificate.

He said all investments in the project remain subject to Philippine law, regulations, and government oversight.

READ: ‘The future is not waiting’: Cebu Business Month launches First AI forum

What opposing groups say vs Pax Silica

The Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP), in a statement over the weekend, described the project as a “massive sellout” of the country’s land, minerals, and sovereignty.

“To be honest, this is war production disguised as ‘so-called development.’ The government is opening our mountains and ancestral lands to more destructive mining and industries that serve foreigners rather than the Filipino people,” it said.

It said that the project will integrate the country into supply chains led by the United States for critical minerals and advanced electronics.

The KMP also pointed to environmental issues linked to former US military installations in Subic and Clark, where communities were exposed to soil and groundwater contamination.

Group Pangasinan People’s Strike for Environment, for its part, said youth environmental advocates from five towns visited communities and schools in San Jacinto Town to conduct a petition-signing campaign against Pax Silica and other environmentally destructive projects in Pangasinan and across the Central Luzon plains. /mr

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