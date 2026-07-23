Governor’s Cup to return with a bang

CPSC officials with Governor Pamela Baricuatro during the launch. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s biggest provincial basketball tournament is making a long-awaited comeback.

After a seven-year hiatus, the Governor’s Cup U18 Basketball Tournament was officially relaunched on Thursday, July 23, as the Cebu Provincial Government unveiled its plans for the 2026 edition, which tips off on Sept. 26.

The launch at the Cebu Provincial Capitol was led by Governor Pamela Baricuatro, Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC) Chairman Dr. Rhoel Dejano, commissioners Mark Anthony Ynoc and consultant Dr. Janos Vizcayno, and CPSC Executive Director Engr. Rodrigo Tanza Jr.

Already, 21 cities and municipalities have confirmed their participation in the province-wide tournament, with organizers hoping to secure entries from all local government units before opening day.

The tournament marks the first staging of the Governor’s Cup since 2019, during the administration of former Governor Hilario “Junjun” Davide III, when Talisay City captured its second consecutive overall championship.

“This tournament serves as a program to explore Cebu Province’s untapped basketball talent. One of our goals is to discover talented players, especially those who have not yet been recruited by universities and schools in Cebu,” said Dejano.

Adding to the excitement of the tournament’s return, Baricuatro revealed that the Provincial Government is working to hold the opening ceremony at the newly built SM Seaside Arena Cebu, a move that would give the event a world-class venue.

“We are really working hard on it despite our budgetary constraints. We are very hopeful because that arena is meant for sporting events. What better way to open the Governor’s Cup than there? Hopefully, they will give us the opportunity to hold the opening ceremony there,” said Baricuatro.

If realized, it would be among the first major grassroots basketball events to be held at the state-of-the-art arena, providing young Cebuano players with a memorable stage to begin their campaign.

Baricuatro also said she has been coordinating with mayors across Cebu Province to ensure that every municipality and component city fields a team. The Provincial Government will provide financial assistance to help cover the costs of uniforms and logistics.

“The goal is to achieve 100 percent participation from all municipalities and component cities in the tournament,” she said.

The champion will receive P500,000, while the runner-up will take home P250,000. The third-place team will earn P100,000, while the fourth-place finisher will receive P50,000.

Ynoc said the tournament will adopt an NCAA-style Sweet 16 format. Teams will first compete in four geographical divisions—Northwest, Northeast, Southwest, and Southeast. The top four teams from each division will advance to the knockout stage.

Individual awards will also be presented, including Season MVP, Finals MVP, Mythical Five, and Best Muse.

Games will be played at several venues across northern and southern Cebu. Proposed venues in the north include Bogo City, San Remigio, Medellin, and Mandaue City, while Minglanilla, Alcantara, Dumanjug, and Toledo City are set to host games in the south, subject to venue availability.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Region 7 will oversee the tournament’s technical operations, with veteran technical director Rey Cañete and VisTech handling officiating and statistics.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP