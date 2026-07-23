Cebu sports complex: Gov. Baricuatro eyes north for world-class facility

Cebu Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro speaks at the launch of the Governor’s Cup Basketball Tournament 2026. | CDN Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Province could soon have its own world-class sports complex, with Governor Pamela Baricuatro revealing plans to build a premier facility in northern Cebu as part of her administration’s push to transform the province into a major sports tourism destination.

During her speech at the launch of the Governor’s Cup Basketball Tournament 2026 in the Cebu Provincial Capitol on Thursday, July 23, Baricuatro said that Bogo City and Danao City have emerged as the two potential locations for the proposed sports hub.

The facility is envisioned to rival the New Clark City Athletics Stadium and host national and international competitions.

PSC support for Cebu sports complex

Governor Baricuatro said that the need for a provincial sports complex became more apparent during the recent Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA), where Cebu Province had no facility of its own to showcase.

“How come Cebu Province doesn’t have a facility like this at least?” Baricuatro recalled asking herself.

This led to the proposal of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), whose chairman, Patrick “Pato” Gregorio, offered support for the project.

“With the Philippine Sports Commission, and it so happened that Pato was a friend, he proposed constructing a sports hub because the PSC wants Cebu to become a sports tourism destination,” the governor said.

2028 Asian Beach Games in Cebu

The project was initially planned for Naga City as part of the proposed Cebu Province satellite center, but the provincial government is now considering Danao City or Bogo City.

“There will be a hosting opportunity for Cebu in the 2028 Asian Beach Games. We really need a big facility if we want events like this,” Baricuatro said.

“Initially, we were looking at an area in Naga City, but then we decided to look into Danao or Bogo City. The project is already there. It’s the venue we’re looking for. Hopefully, within the next 16 months, we’re finally going to have it.”

Baricuatro said that the sports hub project, including the proposed stadium and satellite center, has already been laid out. The Provincial Government is now focused on securing the most suitable site.

Sports infrastructure and tourism

Last May, the Cebu Provincial Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Malaysian Ambassador to the Philippines Dato Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino and MTD Philippines Inc. CEO Engr. Patrick Nicholas David to help advance the massive infrastructure project.

Preparations are also ramping up for the 2028 Asian Beach Games, which Cebu will host for the first time.

The Philippine Sports Commission has been making regular visits to the province as planning continues. Cebu Province and the Cebu City Government will serve as co-hosts of the prestigious international sporting event.

If realized, the proposed sports complex could become one of the biggest sports infrastructure projects in Cebu’s history. It could also position the province as a premier destination for major regional and international competitions.

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