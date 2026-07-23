Lapu-Lapu City drainage delays prompt Rep. Chan to appeal to contractor

Delays in a drainage project that began in June 2025 have compelled Lapu-Lapu City Junard “Ahong” Chan to make an appeal to the contractor. | CDN Digital Photo/Futch Anthony Inso

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- Lapu-Lapu City Lone District Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan urged the contractor of a drainage project in Barangay Basak to terminate the project so it can be turned over to another contractor.

Chan made the appeal after observing delays in the project along George Tampus Road, which he inspected last Sunday, July 19.

The congressman observed that the contractor had deployed more employees for the project, including two backhoe operators.

Contractor urged: Do it or terminate

However, after the inspection, the contractor allegedly reduced the number of its workers to seven. That’s based on a report Chan said he had received on Tuesday, July 21.

“They are given a chance to work on the project, or else terminate para mahatag na sa laing contractor,” Chan said. (Or else, that project would need to be terminated so it can be handed over to a different contractor.)

If the contractor terminates the project, Chan said that there’s a possibility the contractor would be blacklisted.

He urged the contractor to install at least 18 box culverts per week to expedite completion of the project.

However, the contractor can only reportedly install around 10 box culverts per week.

The project started on June 25, 2025 and was projected to be completed in October 2026. About 100 meters of the 270-meter road and drainage project has been completed.

READ ALSO: Flood control: Cebu needs watershed-based solutions, Project NOAH says

At the current pace of their work, Chan estimated that the project might only be completed in December.

“Ang ato lang kay rainy season na, kinahanglanon na kaayo ang project kay mao na’y outfall,” he added. (Now that it’s the rainy season, we badly need that project. That’s the outfall.)

An outfall is the final exit point of a drainage system. Water is released typically into the river or sea.

The contractor reportedly explained to Representative Chan that some homeowners have yet to be paid for properties that the road widening has affected.

“Amoa nana nga problema, which I’m sure nga walay structure didto nga wala magpaguba kay all residents in the area wants the widening,” Chan said.

(That’s our problem to solve. I’m sure none of the owners would keep a structure from being removed. All the residents there want their road widened.)

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