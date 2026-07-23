DOLE-7 to inspect Liloan site after worker killed by granite slabs

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)-7 will send inspectors to a construction site in Purok Tulay, Barangay Sta. Cruz, Liloan, after a worker was killed when he was crushed by six granite slabs on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

According to Roberto Cabardo, information officer of DOLE-7, the agency may issue a work stoppage order depending on the findings and recommendation of its inspectors.

“Unsa’y angay nga buhaton, mag-issue ba og work stoppage order because of that event, or kanang dili lang, depende lang sa recommendation sa atong mga inspectors?” Cabardo said.

(We will determine the appropriate action, whether to issue a work stoppage order because of the incident or not. It will depend on the recommendation of our inspectors.)

Cabardo added that DOLE-7 will also determine the contractors involved in the project, the victim’s employment status, and the nature of the construction project.

“We would like to check if unsa nga company ang involve kay even ang spot report from the police, among nahibaw-an nga dunay mga na-involve nga trabahante. Pero as of who the employer of this, wala ma-determine, wala ma-indicate didto,” he added.

(We would like to determine which company is involved because, based on the police spot report, we only know that workers were involved. However, the report did not identify or indicate who the employer was.)

“Among susihon kung duna ba ni employer, di ba ni pakyaw system, mao na siya,” he said.

(We will determine whether the workers had an employer or if they were working under a piecework (pakyaw) arrangement.)

According to the Liloan Municipal Police Station, the victim and his co-workers were delivering 11 granite slabs to a bunkhouse in Barangay Sta. Cruz. Based on the account of a co-worker identified only as “Malou,” the company’s administrative officer, the victim climbed onto the canter truck to untie the rope securing the slabs while his companions opened the truck’s side panels.

The granite slabs suddenly toppled, causing the victim to fall to the ground. Six of the slabs landed on top of him, inflicting fatal injuries.

Police said the incident was captured on the establishment’s CCTV camera, which showed that the victim’s death was the result of an accident.

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