Mandaue City secures ₱5M DOST drone grant for ‘digital twin’ project

With the Smart Mandaue Road Map, officials aim to strengthen disaster resilience, urban planning, environmental management, and community development through data-driven decision-making. | Unsplash Photo/Jerry Manlangit

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City Government is set to receive about ₱5 million worth of drone equipment from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) for its Digital Twin project, a key component of the city’s Smart Mandaue initiative.

City Councilor Carlo Fortuna said that the grant consists of drone technology that will create detailed maps of the city and identify areas vulnerable to flooding, fires, traffic congestion, and other hazards.

The Mandaue City Council recently authorized Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano to sign a Memorandum of Agreement with the DOST.

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Fortuna said that the project will run until 2029, with the City Planning and Development Office serving as the lead implementing office in coordination with the DOST.

Mandaue City’s digital twin

“We are very fortunate that the City of Mandaue and DOST are partners to make Mandaue a Smart City,” said Fortuna.

Officials introduced the digital twin project earlier this month as the flagship initiative under the Smart Mandaue Road Map. This aims to improve governance and public service through science, technology, and innovation.

During the launch of the Regional Science, Technology, and Innovation Week on July 13, the city unveiled the Smart Mandaue Road Map.

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This initiative seeks to strengthen disaster resilience, urban planning, environmental management, and community development through data-driven decision-making.

What is a digital twin?

According to Fortuna, data collected through drone technology will support the city’s planning process. It will provide accurate information on priority areas.

He added that Mandaue City Government may eventually take ownership of the drone equipment after the program.

The Britannica describes a digital twin as “the virtual representation of a physical object, structure, or system that incorporates real-time data from the entity it represents.” Various industries, including construction, manufacturing, and health, use it to monitor performance and predict problems.

Local governments can use digital twins to plan for disaster recovery operations, manage traffic, and monitor infrastructure, among others.

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