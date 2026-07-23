Lapu-Lapu sets aside P700M for new City Hall

An artist’s rendition of the proposed Lapu-Lapu City Hall, a greenhouse-inspired government complex expected to cost around P1 billion and be built beside the existing City Hall.

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Lapu-Lapu City Government has earmarked an initial P700 million for the construction of its new City Hall, a landmark project expected to cost around P1 billion.

The new City Hall will be built adjacent to the existing City Hall building.

Mayor Cindi King-Chan said the city has allocated P700 million for the project since last year.

Of the total amount, P200 million was allocated in 2025, another P200 million this year, and P300 million from the city’s collections.

King-Chan said the city is still finalizing the project’s framework and overall master plan.

“Initial pa (nang P700 million), more or less mga P1 billion gyud seguro gyud uy,” King-Chan said.

(The P700 million is only the initial allocation. I think the total cost will likely reach around P1 billion.)

She added that the city may allocate another P200 million for the project next year.

King-Chan also said the city intends to avoid taking out a loan, if possible, to finance the project’s completion.

She revealed that both the Land Bank of the Philippines and the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) have offered the city a P2-billion loan for the project.

The new City Hall will feature a greenhouse-inspired design with a water retention pond beneath the structure.

During her State of the City Address (SOCA) on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, King-Chan unveiled the artist’s rendition of the proposed City Hall.

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