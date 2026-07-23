Online threats: Cebu Provincial Board seeks cybercrime probe

A resolution the Cebu Provincial Board approved on Monday, July 20 urges cybercrime authorities to work with local government officials and disaster response agencies in addressing false threats. | Unsplash Photo/Joshua Coleman

CEBU CITY — The Cebu Provincial Board has called on law enforcement authorities to investigate individuals who deliberately post false bomb and shooting threats online, following a series of incidents that caused fear and disrupted operations in Cebu.

The Provincial Board approved the resolution during its regular session on Monday, July 20, 2026.

Drafted by Board Member Dason Larenz A. Lagon, the resolution requests law enforcement authorities, through their cybercrime units, to investigate perpetrators who “deliberately scare the public through posting false bomb or shooting threats online.”

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The resolution calls on authorities to identify the individuals behind the online threats and take appropriate action under the law.

Investigating online threats

“There have been so many false bomb alarms around Cebu, and that’s why I made a resolution to make the public aware about this matter,” he said in an interview posted in the Provincial Board Facebook page.

The resolution cited three bomb threats received in Cebu in less than a week.

The latest incident cited early on July 5, a report of a bomb threat targeting a condominium in Barangay Cogon Ramos in Cebu City.

On July 2, a threat posted on social media disrupted a college in Barangay Pahina Central, Cebu City. Authorities have said what initially got reported as a bomb threat turned out to be a shooting threat.

A series of alarms

A day later, authorities evacuated a mall in Cebu IT Park after a bomb scare circulated online.

The resolution also cited a shooting threat at a public high school in Barangay Tingo, Lapu-Lapu City, where local police apprehended the alleged perpetrators.

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It further referred to a shooting on June 22 at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City, where three students died and 20 others suffered injuries.

The resolution pointed out that the local social welfare office took into its custody two minors, both students at the same school, whom authorities have linked to the shooting.

Cybercrime units urged to coordinate

Lagon said that cybercrime authorities should coordinate with local government officials and disaster response agencies in addressing false threats.

“So, first of all, we should contact the units in the Cybercrime Section Department, and we should also coordinate with the CCDRRMO, the mayor, vice mayor, and most especially the councilors, who are also in charge of making laws regarding this specific kind of topic, which really involves false bomb alarms,” he said.

The CCDRRMO stands for the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

The Provincial Board Member also urged public officials to use their social media platforms to inform the public about threats and other developments.

What happens when perpetrators get caught?

People who post false bomb or shooting threats online may face criminal charges, depending on the circumstances of each case.

Under Republic Act No. 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, government may prosecute offenses committed through computers, mobile phones, the internet and other information and communications technologies (ICT).

The law generally imposes a penalty one degree higher when an offense is committed through ICT.

Authorities may also prosecute false bomb threats under Presidential Decree No. 1727, or the “Anti-Bomb Joke Law.”

The law penalizes the malicious dissemination of false information involving bombs, explosives or similar destructive devices, even when the person claims it was only a joke.

Violators may face up to five years in prison, a fine of up to ₱40,000, or both, depending on the court’s decision.

Authorities may also trace the digital trail behind online threats.

Public urged to verify threats

Lagon urged the public and establishments to coordinate with authorities before treating online threats as legitimate or false.

He said malls and other establishments should coordinate with police units in their areas to verify whether a reported threat is legitimate.

“We really need to coordinate with the police departments that are in charge in those specific areas to also double-check if it is actually a legitimate bomb alarm or a false bomb alarm,” Lagon said.

The resolution seeks stronger coordination between law enforcement agencies and concerned government offices in identifying and investigating individuals who deliberately use online platforms to spread false bomb and shooting threats and cause fear among the public.

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