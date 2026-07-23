PNP calls on protesters to respect cops ‘carrying out their duties’

(Photo courtesy of the Philippine National Police)

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday urged protesters and the public to respect the uniformed personnel who are deployed on the ground to perform their mandate of maintaining peace and order and ensuring the safety of everybody.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. explained that while the PNP exercises maximum tolerance in every protest action or activity, no police personnel deserves to be physically attacked or subjected to verbal abuse.

“Just like everybody, your police have a job to do, an order to comply with, and a mandate to perform. Any form of disrespect to our personnel on the ground is an attack to our uniform, to our badge, and to the PNP as an organization,” Nartatez said in a statement.

“We are not asking for too much; we are merely asking for respect in recognition of the sacrifices of our men on the ground,” he stressed.

On Wednesday, six policemen were injured during a dispersal of protesters in Pasay City, in connection with an activity related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meetings.

The protest was dispersed after demonstrators gathered in an area where rallies were not allowed because of the presence of foreign delegates.

Nartatez said the national government is obliged to ensure the safety of every delegate, being the host country, and the police were given special instructions to protect the venue as part of the security measures.

He explained that police personnel had difficulty of immediately distinguishing protesters from other individuals in the crowd while enforcing security measures, especially with the existing instruction to clear the area of any protest activity.

Nevertheless, the PNP said it is open to any investigation to establish all the facts of the incident.

In a press conference held at Camp Crame on Thursday, PNP information chief and spokesperson Col. Allen Rae Co said around 30 individuals conducted a lightning rally near the venue of the ASEAN meetings, which is a no-rally zone.

The dispersal efforts led to a commotion between the police and the protesters as well as several media personnel, particularly photographers, which resulted in the injury of six PNP members.

Co said an investigation into the incident is underway.

INC event

Meanwhile, Co said the PNP will be coordinating with the Iglesia ni Cristo on the latter’s 112th founding anniversary event, which will coincide with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s fifth State of the Nation Address on July 27.

“As of this time, we are still coordinating, continuing our coordination with the church leadership as to where they were actually holding their anniversary. As I understand, it’s their anniversary, but we do not have the exact details on their anniversary celebration, so we would like to find out, of course, for the proper preparation. But as to the preparation, we all have contingency plans wherever they will decide to hold their anniversary celebration,” he said. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP