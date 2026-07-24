CDN Top Stories [July 24]: Lapu-Lapu earmarks ₱700M for new City Hall

Mayor Cindi King-Chan unveiled the artist’s rendition of the new Lapu-Lapu City Hall during her State of the City Address on Wednesday, July 22. | Mayor Cindi King Chan/FB Photo

Good morning, mga Ka-Siloys! Here are your top stories for Friday, July 24, 2026.

Lapu-Lapu sets aside ₱700M for new City Hall

The Lapu-Lapu City Government has earmarked an initial ₱700 million for the construction of its new City Hall, a project expected to cost around P1 billion. Mayor Cindi King-Chan unveiled the artist’s rendition of the new building during her State of the City Address on Wednesday, July 22.

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Cebu City Council seeks review of Carbon joint venture’s financial value

The Cebu City Council is seeking a review of the financial terms of the Carbon Public Market joint venture agreement (JVA) between the Cebu City Government and Megawide Construction Corporation, following concerns the Commission on Audit (COA) raised.

Councilor Sisinio Andales urged the council to examine whether the agreement provides a fair financial return to the city, given Carbon Market’s revenue performance and the terms of the deal.

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Project developer Cebu2World presented in February 2026 its plans for the Carbon Market redevelopment. | CDN Digital File Photo

Mandaue City secures ₱5M DOST drone grant for ‘digital twin’ project

The Mandaue City Government is set to receive about ₱5 million worth of drone equipment from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) for its Digital Twin project, a key component of the city’s Smart Mandaue initiative.

WHAT IS A DIGITAL TWIN?

DOLE-7 to inspect Liloan site after falling granite slabs kill worker

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)-7 will send inspectors to a construction site in Purok Tulay, Barangay Sta. Cruz, Liloan, after six granite slabs fell on a worker last Tuesday, July 21.

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What have you heard about the Pax Silica project?

At a Palace briefing on Thursday, July 23, Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua Bingcang debunked circulating claims about the Pax Silica project’s alleged adverse effects. The BCDA is the lead government agency overseeing the project.

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Cebu sports complex: Governor Baricuatro eyes north for world-class facility

Cebu Province could soon have its own world-class sports complex, with Governor Pamela Baricuatro revealing plans to build a premier facility in northern Cebu as part of her administration’s push to transform the province into a major sports tourism destination.

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