Cebuano engineer scores rare triple topnotcher feat in licensure exams

Cebuano engineer Carlo B. Galicia, three-time topnotcher of PRC Licensure Examinations. | Composite image from PRC Screengrabs and Galicia photo

CONSOLACION, Cebu – Not once. Not twice. But three times!

Topping a licensure examination is a once-in-a-lifetime achievement. For Engr. Carlo Galicia, it became a pattern, achieving a triple topnotcher feat and placing his name among the rare few in the country to ever achieve it.

Galicia, a 30-year-old resident of Talisay City, completed his three-for-three topnotcher feat after placing second in the July 2026 Master Plumbers Licensure Examination (MPLE), his highest board exam placement to date.

READ: Cebuanos dominate topnotchers list of March 2026 teachers board exams

He garnered a 91.10 percent rating, making him one of only two Cebuanos who landed in the Top 10 of the latest MPLE.

His journey as a topnotcher began in May 2017 when he placed ninth in the Chemical Engineer Licensure Examination with an 82.10 percent rating.

Six years later, he once again earned a spot among the country’s top examinees after placing 10th in the September 2023 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers (LET) with a 92.80 percent rating.

For him, reaching the top of these examinations was never something he expected. More than the rankings, he considers each milestone a blessing.

“Blessing siya and no matter what place, kay gihatag mana sa imoha nga extra, para nako dako na siya ka gratitude,” he told CDN Digital.

(It’s a blessing, and regardless of what place you get, it’s something extra that has been given to you. For me, that’s already something to be deeply grateful for.)

He also explained how these milestones always kept him grounded.

“It’s really very humbling to know that you did that well. But then again, there are really so many other things na wala pa nimo nahibaw-an, so many skills that you haven’t really mastered. So I think that’s what keeps me grounded.”

(It’s really very humbling to know that you did that well. But then again, there are still so many things you don’t know yet and so many skills you haven’t mastered. I think that’s what keeps me grounded.)

READ: PH’s obsession with topnotchers

Galicia currently teaches at Talisay City National High School, handling Senior High School level and also handles master’s level classes at Cebu Institute of Technology-University.

While his latest achievement has earned him a place in the country’s licensure examination history, Galicia believes every board exam was simply another opportunity to grow, both professionally and personally.

Read more about Galicia’s journey in CDN Digital’s Faces of Cebu feature coming out this Sunday, where the triple topnotcher shares how a lifelong love for learning and a passion for teaching shaped the path behind his remarkable achievements.