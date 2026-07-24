Risa Hontiveros turns to NBI after getting hundreds of death threats

Senator Risa Hontiveros presides over on Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality along with Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian and Senator Raffy Tulfo on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | INQUIRER PHOTO / NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines — Following the July 17 killing of pro-Marcos vlogger Alicia “Mima Alicia” Lipata, Senator Risa Hontiveros on Thursday said she had become a target of a wave of online death threats.

This prompted Senator Hontiveros’s office to seek the National Bureau of Investigation’s help in identifying those behind the posts.

She had received hundreds of social media posts declaring that she should be “next” after Lipata was gunned down outside her home in Caloocan City, said the opposition senator.

“Instead of expressing sympathy, some people are celebrating someone’s death and even inciting violence. Now, many are also openly threatening that I will be ‘next,’” Hontiveros said in a statement.

“We are taking these threats seriously,” she said, adding that her office had sought the NBI’s assistance.

READ: PNP: 2 nabbed over pro-Marcos vlogger slay

Hontiveros said her office submitted to the NBI the names of Facebook users and screenshots of hundreds of posts threatening to kill her.

“My staff has routinely deleted and reported these disturbing comments on Facebook, and we have submitted to the NBI the names and screenshots of hundreds of Facebook users who have threatened to kill me,” said Hontiveros, a potential contender in the 2028 presidential election.

Hontiveros is one of the senator-judges in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, where the prosecution has presented evidence on alleged threats Duterte made against President Marcos, first lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and former Speaker Martin Romualdez. Three NBI officials have testified that the agency considers those remarks a “serious, active and continuing plot” and continues to investigate the case.

Online hate

She condemned what she described as a growing culture of “pro-killing” rhetoric online, saying the reaction to Lipata’s death reflected the normalization of violence in political discourse.

READ: Threats vs president also threaten national security – NBI chief

Hontiveros urged social media platforms and law enforcement agencies to act swiftly against users making death threats or inciting violence.

“I call on social media platforms and law enforcement to act decisively against this culture of impunity online,” she said.

“We should never normalize threats against another person’s life. No matter how deep our political differences may be, there must be limits to our disagreements. We cannot allow such hatred to cost another life. We are better than this.”

Her statement came as police announced a major breakthrough in the investigation into Lipata’s killing.

Arrests

Philippine National Police public information chief Col. Allen Rae Co said two suspects were arrested on Thursday in Mabalacat City, Pampanga, less than a week after the shooting.

The alleged gunman, identified only by the alias “M.S.,” is a 58-year-old resident of Caloocan City, while the alleged motorcycle rider, identified by the alias “J.A.,” is a 48-year-old from Cavite.

READ: Cebu authorities warn online threat posters: You will be found, charged

Police said Lipata was shot dead on July 17 by two men riding a motorcycle outside her residence in Caloocan City. Authorities have yet to disclose a motive as the investigation continues.

Lipata, popularly known online as “Mima Alicia,” was a known supporter of Marcos.

Her killing triggered intense reactions on social media, with some users expressing grief and outrage while others celebrated her death or called for violence against perceived political opponents.

Rising concern

Hontiveros warned that such rhetoric could encourage real-world attacks if left unchecked.

She said political disagreements should never escalate into death threats or the glorification of violence, stressing that freedom of expression does not extend to criminal acts or incitement.

The senator said she expects authorities to pursue those responsible for the online threats with the same urgency as other criminal offenses.

The NBI has yet to comment publicly on Hontiveros’ complaint or confirm whether it has opened a formal investigation.

The case has renewed concerns over online harassment and politically motivated threats, as public officials, journalists and activists increasingly report receiving violent messages on social media. /cb

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