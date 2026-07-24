Kiyapo intensifies into tropical storm, moves closer to extreme northern Luzon

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Tropical Cyclone Kiyapo (international name: Noul) intensified into a tropical storm early Friday, July 24, as it moved closer to extreme northern Luzon.

With this, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals over parts of Northern Luzon.

In its 5 a.m. tropical cyclone bulletin, PAGASA said the center of Tropical Storm Kiyapo was estimated at 345 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan as of 4 a.m.

READ: Nearly 7K barangays at risk of landslides, flood due to Kiyapo

The storm packs maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 80 kph, and is moving west northwestward at 30 kph. Strong to gale-force winds extend up to 450 kilometers from the center.

READ: EXPLAINER: How are storm signals and rainfall warnings different?

Kiyapo: Signal No. 2

PAGASA placed several areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2, where gale-force winds ranging from 62 to 88 kph are expected within 24 hours.

The following areas are under TCWS No. 2:

Batanes

Northern portion of mainland Cagayan, including Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Pamplona, Sanchez-Mira, Claveria, and Santa Praxedes

Babuyan Islands

Pagudpud in the northern portion of Ilocos Norte

Kiyapo: Signal no. 1

Meanwhile, TCWS No. 1 remains in effect over areas where strong winds of 39 to 61 kph are expected within 36 hours.

Areas under TCWS No. 1 include:

The rest of mainland Cagayan

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

The rest of Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Northern and central portions of Aurora, including Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, and Dipaculao

PAGASA advised residents in areas under tropical cyclone wind signals to take the necessary precautions against strong winds and monitor the latest weather bulletins as Tropical Storm Kiyapo continues its approach toward Extreme Northern Luzon.

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