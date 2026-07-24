Atty. Jose Sison, ‘Ipaglaban Mo’ long-time TV host, dies

MANILA, Philippines — Attorney Jose Sison, lawyer and long-time host of television show “Ipaglaban Mo,” died on Thursday at the age of 88. This was confirmed by his son.

His son Jopet, who is also a lawyer, wrote in a Facebook post, “This morning, July 23, 2026, our Papa Ping peacefully joined our Creator.”

READ: ‘Ipaglaban Mo’ ni Atty. Jose Sison balik-ABS-CBN

“We are comforted that he lived a full life as a lawyer, a husband to Josie, a father to his six children, and a grandfather to his sixteen grandchildren,” Jopet noted.

The son also said that his father’s wake will be held at Ascension Chapel in The Immaculate Conception Cathedral of Cubao in Quezon City starting Friday afternoon.

The interment will be at Heavens Gate 1 Memorial Park in Antipolo City on Tuesday, July 28.

“Ipaglaban Mo” is a drama anthology which featured real life legal cases brought before the Supreme Court.

Hosted by the elder Sison, it first aired on IBC-13 in 1988 until it was transferred to ABS-CBN in 1992 until its last episode in 1999.

READ: Jopet Sison replaces Noli de Castro as Senate bet under Aksyon Demokratiko

The award-winning show returned to television under the ABS-CBN in June 2014 with both Jose and Jopet as hosts.

Meanwhile, recent social media posts claimed that Jose is the father of Vice President Sara Duterte’s lead defense counsel Sheila Sison.

However, Atty. Jose Sison, in his column, mentioned having an “only daughter” named Joyce.

In his column published by Philstar in 2012, Jose remembered the death anniversary of his daughter Joyce who died.

He wrote: “Tomorrow, our family will be commemorating one such event which happened nine years ago. This is the death anniversary of our beloved and only daughter Joyce.”

In another Philstar column published in 2024, Jose mentioned his six children namely Joyce, Jopet, Joel, Jay, Jolly and Jaybee. /apl

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