Miss Badian 2026: Computer Science student crowned new queen

Nadine Faith McCoy (center) is Miss Badian 2026. | Contributed photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A 20-year-old computer science student impressed the judges with her wit, poise, and confidence to capture the Miss Badian 2026 crown on Thursday evening.

Nadine Faith McCoy took home P100,000 in cash and was awarded the ruby-encrusted crown specially designed by the Municipality of Badian for its tourism ambassadress.

McCoy, a Talisay City native who finished as third runner-up in the Sinulog Festival Queen 2025, also won the Best in Swimsuit award before being crowned Miss Badian 2026.

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McCoy during the evening gown competition. | Contributed photo

The other winners were Miss Badian Ecotourism Bvhlgryl Chelsea Barinan, and Miss Badian Heritage Mary Honeylette Laug-Laug.

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Angel Grace Mandarin won the Social Media Award and Best in Production Number while Annika Kirsten Russian was Miss Photogenic. The Best in Evening Gown Award went to Jennifer Dela Cerna.

Performers opened the Swan Lake-themed evening gown competition. | Contributed photo

No need for imitation

McCoy secured the crown after delivering a winning response in the final question-and-answer round, where the Top 3 candidates were all asked: “Badian always has the potential to become globally recognized, but globalization can sometimes weaken local identity. How can Badian welcome the world while remaining true to its identity?”

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In her answer, McCoy said Badian already possesses enough treasures to be proud of and does not need to imitate other places to gain global recognition.

“I think Badian doesn’t have to compete by imitating other countries. I think Badian is already pure and amazing as it is, but we have to make it even better. Together, as one Badianganon community, we can continue to preserve the culture and traditions we have here in Badian and, of course, our beautiful gems—Osmeña Peak, Kawasan Falls, and so much more. Through this, we can regain our true identity before imitation,” she said.

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Miss Badian 2026

The annual pageant, one of the highlights of the feast in honor of the town’s patron saint, Saint James the Apostle, is regarded as one of Cebu’s grandest beauty competitions, known for its substantial cash prizes and spectacular production numbers.

A total of 16 candidates vied for this year’s crown during the coronation night held at Badian National High School on Thursday, July 23.

Miss Badian candidates during the swimsuit competition. | Contributed photo

Despite intermittent drizzle and the challenge of performing on a wet and slippery stage, the pageant proceeded as scheduled. Organizers impressed the audience with an elaborate production featuring a vibrant theme, highlighted by a dazzling fireworks display.

The candidates opened the show in striking yellow ensembles before returning to the stage for the swimsuit competition.

A Swan Lake-inspired evening gown competition followed, with the candidates parading in elegant gowns as an orchestra played. The Top 8 finalists were then announced, followed by the Top 3 finalists.

Shortly before the crowning, Ronnie Alonte serenaded the Top 3 finalists.

The pageant judges included Miss Charm Philippines 2026 Apriel Smith, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International Eva Psychee Patalinghug, Filipino shoemaker Jojo Bragais, Cebuano designer Lemuel Rosos, and LTO-7 Director Atty. Wendel Dinglasan among others.

Badian, Cebu is located approximately 97 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.