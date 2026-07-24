UPLIFT cash aid: Not all CBMS-listed households qualify says PSA

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ILOILO CITY – Not all households listed in the Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS) qualify for the UPLIFT cash aid or the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food and Transport (UPLIFT) program, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) clarified Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference, PSA Western Visayas Regional Director Nelida Amolar said CBMS data undergo processing and validation before being submitted to the Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DepDev).

“The data went through proxy means test modeling to identify poor, near-poor and non-poor households,” she said.

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After processing, the validated list is returned to the PSA central office and shared with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), whose field offices conduct a separate validation.

“CBMS is a survey of the economic characteristics of every household. It captures indicators such as income, access to health care and education, among others, to determine poor and near-poor families,” Amolar said.

The CBMS data serve as the basis for identifying beneficiaries of the UPLIFT cash aid, which provides a one-time P2,000 grant to Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program and Walang Gutom beneficiaries, as well as a six-month subsidy for poor and near-poor households.

Amolar said the CBMS results have been endorsed to local government units across Western Visayas.

Because participation in the CBMS is voluntary, she encouraged households to register during the survey’s next round in 2027. (PNA)

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