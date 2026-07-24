Heavy rains, possible flash floods expected in parts of Cebu

By: Dlan Casinillo - UP Cebu Intern - CDN Digital July 24,2026 - 10:12 AM

CEBU CITY — Several areas in Cebu may experience cloudy skies with rain showers and thunderstorms on Friday, July 24, as the southwest monsoon or habagat continues to affect the Visayas, according to the Visayas PAGASA Regional Services Division (VPRSD).

In its Heavy Rainfall Warning No. 2 issued at 5 a.m., the VPRSD said light to moderate rains with occasional heavy rains were expected within the next one to two hours in Samboan, Santander, Oslob, Ginatilan, Alegria, Malabuyoc, Boljoon, Alcoy, Poro, Tudela and Pilar.

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Meanwhile, the same weather conditions were already being experienced in Madridejos, Bantayan, Santa Fe, San Francisco, Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Bogo City, Tabogon, Tabuelan and Borbon.

The VPRSD said the conditions may persist for two to three hours and may affect nearby areas.

Light to moderate winds from the southwest and slight to moderate coastal waters are also expected in Cebu.

READ: EXPLAINER: How are storm signals and rainfall warnings different?

The Department of Science and Technology–Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Administration (DOST-PAGASA) warned of possible flash floods in Cebu river systems due to the expected rains.

In its General Flood Advisory No. 3 issued at 6 a.m., PAGASA identified the Kotkot, Mananga, Guinabasan, Balamban and Sabangdaku rivers and their tributaries as among the watercourses that might be affected.

The expected rains could cause river levels to rise and trigger flash floods, particularly in low-lying areas and communities near waterways.

Residents living near mountain slopes and low-lying areas, as well as local disaster risk reduction and management offices, were advised to remain alert for possible flash floods.

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