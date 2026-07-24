Sixteen years later, One Direction fever lives on

One Direction members (from left) Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik during their early days as a group, with a stadium packed with fans from one of the band’s concerts in the background. | Composite image from One Direction/ Instagram file

CONSOLACION, Cebu – “You and me got a whole lot of history.”

For some, it’s simply a lyric from One Direction’s (1D) 2015 hit “History.” But for millions of Directioners, it reflects the journey they have shared with the band over the past 16 years through its music and memories.

On July 23, fans around the world marked the 16th anniversary of One Direction’s formation.

READ: One Direction, internet’s 1st boy band, Payne its grounding force

What began in 2010 as five solo contestants brought together on The X Factor became one of the world’s biggest boy bands, leaving behind a legacy that continues to resonate despite nearly a decade-long hiatus.

Joining the celebration, former member Louis Tomlinson took fans down memory lane by sharing songs from the band’s discography on his Instagram Stories, along with personal reflections on the tracks.

Among them was “Long Way Down,” which he described as a song that still makes him proud of the band’s journey.

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“The kind of song that makes me so incredibly proud of where we ended up,” he wrote.

He also looked back on “Midnight Memories,” calling it one of his personal favorites. ““Defo top 3 for me. Remember it clear as day written in London!”

Tomlinson also penned on songs that reminded him of his bandmates.

While sharing “More Than This,” he recalled the late Liam Payne discovering his falsetto.

“Pretty sure this was when Liam first discovered his falsetto. I remember how proud we all were. He sounds incredible,” he wrote.

For “Over Again,” he simply wrote: “Always reminds me of Niall for some reason.”

Reliving the directioner feels

The anniversary quickly struck a chord with fans, many of whom celebrated the milestone by sharing how the band’s music had shaped their lives.

Despite One Direction not releasing music together for nearly a decade, many said they remain proud Directioners.

One fan wrote, “Happy anniversary our beloved One Direction! We will always be Directioners no matter what!!”

Another paid tribute to Payne, writing, “1 Direction forever in my heart. Always love and miss you my dearest Liam Payne.”

Sixteen years on, One Direction’s songs continue to find new listeners while bringing longtime fans back to a defining chapter of their lives.

Sixteen years on, the 1D fever lives on.