Prepare for another hefty fuel price hikes slated for next week
MANILA, Philippines — Motorists may again face another hefty fuel price hikes of up to P6.50 per liter next week amid growing supply concerns.
Jetti Petroleum president Leo Bellas said Friday that diesel may jump by P6 to P6.50 a liter.
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Gasoline may likewise go up by P5.50 to P6 per liter.
“World oil prices have rebounded significantly due to concerns of further disruption to oil supply as the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed to vessel traffic, and growing security risks in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait expanded the conflict and raised the threat to global energy supplies and trade beyond the Persian Gulf,” he said.
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Bellas’ estimates were based on the first four days of trading at the Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS), and foreign exchange movements. MOPS is the basis for the pricing of refined petroleum products in Southeast Asia.
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