Visayas grid on yellow alert early Friday night

NGCP photo

MANILA – A yellow alert has been issued for the Visayas grid from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday still due to the unavailability of generating units of a major coal-fired power plant and the forced shutdown of a Cebu-based power plant.

In an advisory, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines said Units 1 and 2 of Therma Visayas, Inc. (TVI) remain unavailable while Unit 1 of the 82-megawatt (MW) Cebu Energy Development Corp. is on forced outage due to the grid operating and maintenance program (GOMP).

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The GOMP is an unplanned outage that occurs outside of the maintenance schedule approved by the Department of Energy.

With the outage of three generating units of two major coal-fired power plants in the Visayas, the grid’s available capacity is at 2,682 MW while expected peak demand during the day is at 2,453 MW.

The available capacity is not enough to meet the grid’s contingency requirement, thus, the yellow alert status.

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On top of the three power plants that are on forced outage this month, 20 others have been unavailable as far back as 2021, while 16 others are operating on derated capacities, bringing the total unavailable capacity to the grid to about 763.5 MW.

Authorities earlier said TVI Units 1 and 2 are expected to return online by mid-August. (PNA)

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