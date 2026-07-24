Taguig ‘ghost projects’ probe identifies 3 alleged bagmen — Lacson

Sen. Panfilo Lacson — File photo by Niño Jesus Orbeta/INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson said that his probe into the “ghost projects” in Taguig City has so far identified three alleged “bagmen.”

Lacson made the disclosure on Friday while was discussing the progress of his team’s investigation into projects in Taguig, the political bailiwick of Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano, with whom he has an ongoing public feud after he accused the latter of smearing his integrity.

“I initially thought he had only one bagman, but it now appears that at least three bagmen have been identified so far,” Lacson said in an interview with DZMM.

Lacson did not identify the alleged bagmen or provide details about their supposed roles.

READ: Lacson hints anew at more ‘damning evidence’ in Taguig infra projects

The senator also said several people had voluntarily approached his camp with information after he began publicly discussing alleged anomalous projects in Taguig, although his team was still vetting the information it received.

Lacson further acknowledged that his public feud with Cayetano prompted him to “prioritize” looking into Taguig, but maintained that he was not singling out the city.

“If you attack my integrity, I will fight back and retaliate… I’m just prioritizing it, not singling it out. I’m prioritizing it because of all his noise,” he said.

Taguig ghost projects probe

Lacson’s team has been scrutinizing infrastructure projects in Taguig, including suspected ghost projects, overlapping project spans and two P100-million appropriations that he said had identical locations and descriptions.

Cayetano has since maintained that there are no ghost projects in Taguig and challenged Lacson to produce evidence to support his allegations.

READ: 2 suspected Taguig ‘ghost’ projects flagged by Lacson

Lacson is also considering submitting the evidence gathered by his team directly to the Office of the Ombudsman instead of first bringing the matter before the Senate blue ribbon committee, saying this could speed up the investigation.

The Inquirer has yet to receive a response from Cayetano regarding the matter as of posting time. /das

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