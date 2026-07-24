Peso falls to 61.8/$1

Photo by Geela Garcia OJT

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine peso fell to a fresh record low on Friday.

This as investors flocked to the US dollar after oil prices rebounded above $100 a barrel on renewed Middle East tensions, fueling fears of another inflation shock.

READ: Jordan caught in widening US-Iran conflict

The peso opened at 61.80 to the dollar before weakening to an intraday low of 61.845, eclipsing Wednesday’s record low of 61.75.

The dollar strengthened broadly as rising US Treasury yields and surging crude prices reinforced expectations that inflation could remain elevated, Reuters reported. Investors also weighed the prospect of renewed trade tensions, prompting demand for the greenback.

READ: Peso at risk of hitting 64:$1 level–MUFG

MUFG Global Market Research earlier warned that the Philippine peso could weaken past the 64-per-dollar level if the Middle East conflict reemerges and oil prices reach new highs.

Its baseline outlook still sees the peso gradually strengthening to 61 per dollar, assuming war de-escalation and US dollar softening, the global bank said. /pai INQ

READ: Peso could sink to 64.50 if Iran conflict reignites

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