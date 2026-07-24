‘Stay tuned for the next chapter’ — PBBM on his forthcoming 2026 Sona

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

MANILA, Philippines — “Abangan ang susunod na kabanata,” or roughly, stay tuned for the next chapter, are the brief, cryptic words President Ferdinand Marcos said on Friday when asked whether he would again address the corruption issues he raised in his 2025 State of the Nation Address (Sona) during this year’s address on July 27.

It can be remembed that in his 2025 Sona, Marcos delivered a fiery rebuke of those involved in corruption in flood control projects: “Mahiya naman kayo!”(Have some shame).

READ: SONA 2026: Did Marcos’ ‘Walang Gutom’ curb rising hunger?

2026 Sona speech almost done

Speaking to reporters in Pampanga, Marcos said he is more than 90 percent finished writing his Sona speech, although he expects to keep revising it until shortly before delivering it.

“I’m never done. Until one hour before the Sona, I’m still changing it, you know, because, of course, we want it to be perfect. But on the whole, yes, on the whole,” he said in an ambush interview.

“I would say the actual language is 90% plus done; we’re just fixing it up and making sure that it’s not too long or too short, that we have everything that we want to talk about already,” he continued.

Describing the annual Sona as his report to the public, Marcos said this year’s speech will highlight the government’s efforts to navigate what he called “this very difficult period in our history,” as the country continues to be “buffeted by all of these external forces.”

“But nonetheless, our response has been good, and we have had to make adjustments, but those adjustments have been effective and have served their purpose. And I know that it has helped people weather this storm and continue to weather this storm until things hopefully normalize,” the president said.

READ: 20,000 PNP officers to be deployed for PBBM’s 5th Sona

Shocking announcements?

At a briefing on Thursday, Palace press officer Claire Castro hinted that the President may make “earthshaking announcements” on Monday’s Sona, which is also Marcos’ second to last.

“It’s always like that. So let’s just wait and see what the president will say. As we’ve seen, the administration’s accomplishments will certainly not be left out, but as for what else he will say, let’s wait until Monday,” Castro said.

Marcos’ Sona will be “simple yet dignified,” in compliance with the austerity measures the government is implementing due to the impact of the Middle East crisis. /mr

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