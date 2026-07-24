Marstek Powers Up Cebu: European AI energy giant arrives, opening new doors for local entrepreneurs and distributors

With the continuous increase in electricity costs, Cebuanos are looking for smarter, alternative energy solutions. Taking a decisive step to address this growing challenge, European clean energy giant Marstek officially made its debut in the province on July 19, 2026, introducing its cutting-edge, AI-powered energy storage technologies to the local market.

Now with Marstek, we are one step ahead of the curve in sustainable energy options. Enterprises and households around Cebu and beyond will now have the capability of being energy independent. Ariel Alegado COO, Don Macchiato’s Group of Companies

Brought to the province through a strategic partnership with the Don Macchiato’s Group of Companies (DMGC), Marstek’s arrival marks a significant turning point for households, local entrepreneurs, and large-scale enterprises across Cebu. The launch brings a robust lineup of smart power stations, plug-and-play micro-solar battery networks, and whole-home energy storage systems designed to deliver true energy independence, lower monthly power bills, and provide reliable backup during frequent power interruptions.

Driven by Homegrown innovation & local business opportunities

The venture is spearheaded by DMGC, a powerhouse known for revolutionizing the local business landscape. Beyond serving retail consumers, the launch opens lucrative business opportunities for aspiring Cebuano entrepreneurs and local distributors looking to tap into the rapidly expanding green technology sector.

Speaking at the grand launch, DMGC Chief Executive Officer Ms. Bethel Jae San Juan emphasized the company’s commitment to uplifting the community, supporting distributors, and strengthening local enterprise resilience.

European power brand Marstek Philippines Technologies makes its highly anticipated debut in Cebu City. | Photo by Irene Comision, CDN Digital BrandRoom Correspondent

“Don Macchiato’s Group of Companies began with humble ties to the community, starting as a small business enterprise in 2022. Today, it stands as a diversified and forward-thinking institution… Soon, households, businesses, and enterprises in Cebu will experience the future of AI-optimized energy storage systems, plug-and-play solar solutions, and intelligent power management technologies. This business launch marks the beginning of a new era, an era of partnership built on innovation, sustainability, and advanced technology.” — Bethel Jae San Juan, CEO, Don Macchiato’s Group of Companies

DMGC Chief Operating Officer Mr. Ariel Alegado echoed these sentiments, highlighting how Marstek’s automated technology will empower Cebuanos and create sustainable economic growth in the region.

DMGC Chief Operating Officer Mr. Ariel Alegado. | Photo by Irene Comision, CDN Digital BrandRoom Correspondent

“We continue to grow and invest in cutting-edge businesses that propel Cebu forward. It is our goal to promote homegrown craftsmanship to a wider Filipino audience, to further put the Queen City of the South on the map. Now with Marstek, we are one step ahead of the curve in sustainable energy options. Enterprises and households around Cebu and beyond will now have the capability of being energy independent.” — Ariel Alegado, COO, Don Macchiato’s Group of Companies

Tackling the National Energy Crisis

The arrival of Marstek comes at a critical time for the region. During the launch event, industry expert, Josel Richa Ann Rivera, CPA, MECON presented a stark analysis of the Philippines’ energy landscape, noting that the country currently endures the second highest electricity rates in Southeast Asia, trailing only Singapore.

With national energy demand surging, further accelerated by population growth and power-hungry technology like AI data centers, grid stability has become a major concern. The combination of a nationwide moratorium on new coal projects and slow renewable energy transition rates has created a widening supply-demand gap, leaving consumers vulnerable to rotational brownouts and soaring tariffs.

Leading in a new era of sustainable, Marstek introduces AI-powered energy storage solutions for the Cebuano market. | Photo by Irene Comision, CDN Digital BrandRoom Correspondent

Marstek’s state-of-the-art battery systems directly combat these vulnerabilities. By integrating safe, long-lasting Lithium Iron Phosphate technology with AI-driven power management, Marstek units automatically optimize daily charge and discharge cycles, allowing users to reduce unnecessary consumption, store low-cost energy, and maintain seamless power during unexpected outages.

Through this landmark expansion, DMGC and Marstek are not only equipping Cebuano households and businesses with clean energy tools, they are also opening doors for forward-thinking distributors to lead the regional shift toward a smarter, greener, and more sustainable future.