False alarm triggers panic at Tacloban school month after shooting

Some students at San Jose High School, where a school shooting happened last month, rushed out the campus in panic after hearing screams Friday morning, July 24, 2026. | Photo from Tacloban City Information Office

Cebu City, Philippines — A false alarm triggered panic at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City on Friday morning, July 24.

According to the Tacloban City Police Office, several students fled the campus in panic after hearing screams. However, when responding personnel arrived, they discovered it was a false alarm.

Police said the commotion started during a class performance, where loud cheers and table-banging were mistaken by students in nearby classrooms for a shooting incident.

READ: School violence stems from multiple risks, not a single cause — psychologists

The police declared the situation under control, with responders on the scene to provide first aid and ensure the safety of students and school personnel. As a precaution, students were allowed to go home early.

Authorities reiterated to the public to rely only on verified information to prevent unnecessary panic.

June 22 school shooting

It can be recalled that a shooting incident happened in the same school on the morning of June 22.

Two minors, aged 14 and 15, shot at students on the premises, leaving three dead and at least twenty others wounded. Police caught the suspects and recovered from the crime scene at least 40 bullets.

The tragedy led to intensified calls for stricter firearm accountability regarding how the minors obtained the weapons, while putting the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act under intense scrutiny as critics push to lower the age of criminal responsibility.

Furthermore, the incident prompted schools nationwide to tighten campus security, implement cellphone restrictions, and pressure the Department of Education to expand mental health monitoring and anti-bullying programs.

READ: Archival orders tighter school security after Tacloban school shooting

San Jose National High School had only reopened on July 6, prioritizing emotional recovery and psychosocial activities over standard lessons.

“We do not want our students to remain away from school because we have to gradually return to normal,” said Nilo Eder, information officer of the Tacloban City Schools Division.

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