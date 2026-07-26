FACES OF CEBU: Carlo Galicia, engineer, triple topnotcher gives back

CONSOLACION, Cebu — An engineer, a master plumber, and an educator.

Engr. Carlo B. Galicia wears many hats, all earned through years of learning that culminated in a rare triple topnotcher feat.

Galicia is among the few Filipinos to count among the top performers in three different licensure examinations.

To many, the 30-year-old Talisay City resident is known for that remarkable achievement. But to the students he teaches every day, he is simply “Sir Carlo.”

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For him, teaching is more than a profession. It is his way of giving back to the community that helped shape him.

“I decided to move closer to home because I wanted a job that offered something that would allow me to give back to the community,” he told CDN Digital.

Galicia spent several years as a faculty member of the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U), helping train future chemical engineers but remained as an instructor for the graduate classes.

Almost a year ago, he took on a new challenge by joining Talisay City National High School (TCNHS), handling Grade 11 students of the Senior High School curriculum — a move he described as both meaningful and fulfilling.

“I decided to try it out, to see what I could do. In my own way pud, I wanted to make sure nga I can contribute pinaagi sa pag-develop sa newer generations.”

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(I decided to try it out to see what I could do. In my own way, I wanted to make sure that I could contribute by helping develop the newer generations.)

One of Galicia’s personal missions as an educator is to help students see mathematics and science in a different light.

“In a way, it’s my advocacy to maybe change one or two, [that] instead of looking at those subjects as hindrances to their lives, they’ll realize that they can actually benefit from them,” he said.

For Galicia, inspiring even a handful of students to appreciate learning is already a meaningful victory.

Engr. Carlo B. Galicia teaches one of his Grade 11 classes at Talisay City National High School. | Photo by Euclen Maye B. Simene/De Dicto

Before the accolades

Long before his triple topnotcher feat, Galicia was simply a child who loved science.

He had dreamed of becoming a doctor. He also developed a love of reading—a habit he inherited from his late mother, whose collection of books filled their home.

“Our house was full of books. That’s something I learned from my late mama,” he recalled.

But when it was time to choose a college course, circumstances and a scholarship led him to take up Chemical Engineering instead.

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“It wasn’t really what I wanted at first,” he admitted. “But I realized that the skills you learn in Chemical Engineering are very transferable. Being able to analyze systems and work with quantitative data becomes an advantage wherever you go.”

College was also where he learned resilience.

“There were times when I got zero. Sometimes just 10 percent,” he recalled. “Those experiences really build character. If you’re the type of person who only experiences wins, you don’t really know how you’ll react when things don’t go your way.”

Connected learning

Many assume that topnotchers are naturally quick learners. For Galicia, however, the opposite has always been true.

“I’m actually the type of person who takes a long time to learn things,” he said.

Rather than rushing through lessons, Galicia said, he spends time revisiting a topic repeatedly until he fully understands it before moving on. As he puts it, mastering a subject matters more than simply memorizing it.

That mindset eventually led him to take three different licensure examinations, not to collect titles, but because each one prepared him for the next chapter of his career.

He first became a licensed chemical engineer before entering the academe, where he helped train aspiring engineers. Years later, encouraged by his late aunt to improve his teaching craft, he pursued education units and eventually passed the Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers (LET).

When he later joined the Department of Education and began teaching technical-vocational subjects, Galicia took the Master Plumbers Licensure Examination to better equip himself for the role.

To him, each profession and every lesson learned along the way is connected.

“There is really no end and beginning in the things that you learn because everything is interconnected,” Galicia said.

“It’s like a large spider webs, you do not really know where it ends but you can make connections from one point to another.”

Even after earning three topnotcher finishes, Galicia said one piece of advice from his father continues to keep him grounded.

“No matter what achievement you may reach, important gyud gihapon (it is still important), as my father says, to keep your feet on the ground, to always yearn for what they call wisdom.”

One lesson at a time

Having conquered three licensure examinations, Galicia has set his sights on another goal — finishing his doctorate in education.

With it, he hopes to contribute to improving the country’s education system by helping better align technical-vocational, basic, and higher education.

For aspiring board examinees, his advice is to not let setbacks define you. “Be stubborn,” he said.

Not stubborn in refusing to learn, he explained, but stubborn enough not to be discouraged by low scores and failures during the review process. Instead, he believes every setback is another lesson that brings a person closer to a bigger goal.

Even after becoming one of the country’s few triple topnotchers, Galicia said he first learned the values that continue to guide him at home.

His late mother nurtured his love for reading. His father reminded him to stay humble no matter how much he achieved. And from his older brother came the advice he has heeded in every board examination.

“[You take life] one day at a time. So in any exam, you take one question at a time.”

For Galicia, those words are a reminder not to be overwhelmed by the destination, but to focus on what’s in front of him.

It is the same mindset he now hopes to pass on to his students: Rankings may one day be forgotten, but the lessons shared inside the classroom can leave a lasting impact on generations.

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