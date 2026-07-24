NegOr fatal crash: Brake failure eyed as cause

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are looking into brake failure as the possible cause of the van crash that killed one person and injured three others, employees of the Pag-ibig Fund, in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental, before noon on Thursday, July 23.

Based on the initial investigation by the Guihulngan City Police Station, the accident happened around 11:25 a.m. in Sitio Palao, Barangay Malusay, while the utility van was traveling from Guihulngan Heights toward the city proper after the team’s inspection in the area.

According to police, the driver told investigators that the vehicle allegedly suffered a brake malfunction while negotiating a curved portion of the road about one kilometer from where the trip began.

READ: 1 dead, 3 hurt as Pag-ibig team van crashes in Negros Oriental

The driver said he immediately alerted the passengers after realizing the brakes had failed.

Police said one passenger reportedly attempted to jump from the vehicle to avoid the impending crash.

Moments later, the driver allegedly lost control of the van, causing it to slam into a coconut tree and several gmelina trees along the roadside.

One dead, three injured

The impact left one passenger dead, police said.

The victim was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician at the hospital.

The driver and two other passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to a medical facility, where they remain under observation and treatment, as of Friday, July 24.

Authorities have yet to release the identities of the victims pending notification of their families.

Earlier, the Guihulngan City Police Station said the victims came from different areas, including Cebu, Dumaguete, and Bacolod.

READ: Lapu-Lapu hit-and-run: Driver who injured child still being sought

Police said personnel immediately responded after receiving a report from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

Responders from the Guihulngan City Police Station coordinated rescue operations with the CDRRMO, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and medical responders.

Authorities also secured the crash site, managed traffic, and coordinated with the victims’ families.

Investigation ongoing

Police said the damaged utility van remains at the scene pending its recovery and the completion of the investigation.

Investigators have yet to determine whether the alleged brake malfunction was the sole cause of the fatal crash as the investigation continues.

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