Aboitiz Football Cup unfolds 26th edition this weekend

One of the highlights from last year’s championships | Aboitiz Football Cup photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than just another tournament, the Aboitiz Football Cup continues to serve as a driving force behind Cebu’s thriving football culture as it opens its historic 26th season this weekend at the Dynamic Herb Sports Complex.

It features the Players 6 and Players 8 divisions, with matches beginning at 7 a.m.

For AboitizPower Distribution Business Group CEO Anton Perdices, the tournament’s impact now stretches far beyond Cebu after decades of developing young footballers.

He highlighted the success of the Aboitiz Football Cup Champions League, which expanded the competition by bringing together champion teams from Cebu, Batangas, Tarlac, and Davao.

“Just a few months ago, the Aboitiz Football Cup Champions League was held at the Aboitiz Pitch in Lipa, Batangas, bringing together the champion teams from Cebu, Batangas, Tarlac, and Davao. Once again, Cebu proved why we are one of the football capitals of the Philippines. Our very own Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles captured both the Under-16 and Under-18 championships!” Perdices said in his statement.

Now in its 26th edition, the Aboitiz Football Cup has grown into Cebu’s biggest football tournament and one of the country’s longest-running football competitions.

It has already produced generations of players while helping elevate the region into one of the Philippines’ premier football hotbeds.

Some of Cebu’s top football clubs, including Don Bosco Technical College Greywolves, SHS-AdC Magis Eagles, Sugbu Calidad FC, Giuseppe FC, Cebu FC Academy, and several others, are set to see action during the opening weekend, with more than 20 matches scheduled across the Players 6 and Players 8 divisions.

The Aboitiz Football Cup marked its return to Cebu in 2024 after a brief hiatus since the organizers brought it to other places in Luzon. It has since then expanded to Mindanao through the years.

Officials from Aboitiz and the Cebu Regional Football Association, led by president Rodney Orale, are expected to grace the opening ceremony.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP