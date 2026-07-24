Mangubat powers JRU to Filoil title sweep

Lawrence Mangubat wearing the championship shirt. | FiloilEcoOil Sports photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Liloan’s pride Lawrence Mangubat delivered a championship performance he will never forget for a long time as Jose Rizal University (JRU) Heavy Bombers completed its remarkable Cinderella run by sweeping the defending NCAA champion San Beda Red Lions, 74-67, in Game 2 of the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup Finals on Thursday, July 23, at the Playtime Filoil Centre in San Juan.

Mangubat led the Heavy Bombers when it mattered most, exploding for a game-high 27 points laced with three rebounds and three assists. The shifty guard also calmly knocked down the nerve wracking free throws with 10.5 seconds remaining to hammer the nail in San Beda’s coffin and seal the Heavy Bombers’ historic championship run in this notable preseason tournament.

Mangubat earned the “Most Valuable Player” plum.

JRU, like what they did in Game 1, imposed tough defense also proved decisive. In fact, Mythical Team awardee Chris Hubilla logged a crucial block on San Beda’s Daniel Marcelo that spoiled what could be a massive comeback. Hubilla tallied eight points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

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Top scorers

Jahmir Eligado flirted for a double-double for JRU with 10 points and nine rebounds, while Stephen Garupil added nine markers and Allan Laurenaria with nine points as well.

San Beda’s Aldous Torculas, Letran’s Titing Manalili who is also from Cebu and University of the Philippines standout Veejay Pre were named to the tournament’s Mythical Five awardees.

Zed Etulle topscored San Beda with 14 points and four rebounds, while Torculas had 13 points.

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