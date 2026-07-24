‘Tighten Covid-19 screening at entry points in Cebu amid QC spike’

Covid-19 virus. | File photo

Cebu City, PHILIPPINES — The Cebu Provincial Board is urging health authorities to tighten preventive measures at all points of entry to this province following a spike in Covid-19 cases in Quezon City this month.

The call was made through a resolution approved during the Provincial Board’s regular session on Monday, July 20, 2026.

The resolution, authored by Board Member Dason Larenz Lagon, requested the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) and the Cebu Provincial Health Office to collaborate in preventing the possible entry and spread of Covid-19 in Cebu.

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The measure cited the localized increase in COVID-19 cases in Quezon City in July 2026, although the infections reported there were mild and isolated.

Despite this, the Provincial Board said early mitigation measures should be prepared to prevent possible cases from emerging or spreading in Cebu.

Early mitigation

“It is, therefore, very appropriate to prepare early mitigation measures in order to abate any possible cases of Covid-19 that may arise in the future,” the resolution stated.

The board further called for strengthened preventive measures at Cebu’s points of entry, where health authorities may coordinate efforts to help prevent a rise in Covid-19 cases in the province.

The resolution also recalled the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. The disease claimed numerous lives when it spread nationwide.

It cited the government’s duty to protect public welfare under Republic Act No. 7160, or the Local Government Code of 1991.

The resolution will be furnished to DOH-7 and the provincial health office for their information and immediate action.

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