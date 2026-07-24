Young, male trafficking victims: Cases on the rise, say DOJ, DSWD

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CEBU CITY, Philippines – Officials from the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said trafficking cases are evolving nationwide, with an increasing number of younger and male victims recorded in Central Visayas, alongside new forms of exploitation beyond traditional labor trafficking.

The data was presented during the Kapihan sa PIA 7 forum Thursday, July 23, held in observance of the National Anti-Trafficking in Persons Awareness Month.

Victims getting younger

Clavel Saycon, DSWD 7 social welfare officer and officer-in-charge of the Protective Services Division, said online sexual abuse or exploitation of children (Osaec) is the most obvious trend the agency noticed.

She said victims are getting younger, citing a past case involving a victim survivor as young as 3 to 4 years old.

READ: DSWD-7 logs 28 child exploitation, trafficking cases in Q1 of 2026

Alliah Dela Torre, DSWD-7 social welfare officer and focal person for the Recovery and Reintegration Program for Trafficked Persons, said the youngest victim survivor recorded this year was 7 years old, also an Osaec case.

More boys among victims

Saycon said victims of trafficking and abuse were once mostly girls, but more boys are now being recorded.

“Sa una usually, the percentage og victims are mostly girls. But this time, nagkadaghan pud ang boys. Nya in siblings siya or they are related. Sometimes they are cousins, sometimes they are siblings,” Saycon said.

(Previously, victims were mostly girls. But this time, more boys are involved too, and they are often related, sometimes as cousins, sometimes as siblings.)

READ: Rescued minors in Cebu trafficking case get psychosocial support

“Another concerning trend, based on our recent rescue operations, we have shown nga naa na pud tay increasing number of rescued male minor victim survivors. So nagpakita lang gyud siya nga ang trafficking, mahitabo anyone regardless of age and gender gyud siya mahitabo,” Dela Torre added.

(This shows that trafficking can happen to anyone regardless of age and gender.)

36 cases logged in 2026

According to Dela Torre, DSWD 7 registered 36 trafficking cases in the region from January to July 2026.

Of this number, 15 were Osaec victim survivors, consisting of 10 females and five males, she said.

The remaining 21 were trafficking in persons cases, consisting of nine females and 12 males, Dela Torre added.

Of these, nine were victim survivors of labor trafficking, she said.

She said this builds on 2025’s tally of 90 cases, of which 50 were OSAEC victim survivors and 40 were trafficking in persons cases, 16 of them involving labor trafficking.

Professionals targeted as ‘influencers’

Prosecutor Maruel Daguinod of DOJ 7, chairperson of the regional Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking, said a newer trend involves Filipino professionals recruited to work as social media influencers abroad.

He said victims are first brought to a neighboring Southeast Asian country, then trafficked further into another country under military control.

Daguinod said once there, their passports are confiscated, forcing them into labor as online scam operators, similar to setups linked to Pogo-style scam operations.

He added that this demonstrates how even educated and employed individuals are not immune to trafficking when deceived.

“Red flag gyud siya. If there’s something you hear that is too good to be true, i-check gyud nag kaduha, katulo, kay murag chances are di na siya tinuod,” Daguinod said.

(That’s a red flag. If something you hear is too good to be true, check it two or three times, because chances are it isn’t true.)

Fishermen also trafficked

Daguinod noted that labor trafficking remains a serious concern alongside online scam operations.

He cited a recent rescue in northern Cebu, where men were trafficked and forced to work as fishermen in neighboring islands.

He added that another rescue involved residents of Bohol who were brought to Mindanao to be trafficked for labor.

Daguinod said labor trafficking victims span a wide age range, including the elderly and married individuals, not just the young or unemployed.

Anti-trafficking law expanded

Daguinod said the anti-trafficking law, Republic Act 9208, has been amended twice since it took effect, in response to new and emerging forms of exploitation.

He said the first amendment, RA 10364, expanded coverage to include cases such as a husband trafficking his own wife.

He added that the law was amended again, becoming RA 11862, after new forms of trafficking emerged, including the exploitation of indigenous peoples and a rise in cases during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Community tips

Daguinod said trafficking cases are often identified through tips from foreign law enforcement partners, which they course through the DOJ’s central office before regional and provincial police validation.

Community tips are equally critical, he added, citing red flags such as a household with multiple Wi-Fi connections, frequent visits to money remittance centers, and changes in a child’s behavior or in the household’s lifestyle.

He added that police also conduct cyber patrols and undercover operations to identify suspected traffickers online.

Officials said the Philippines continues to hold a Tier 1 ranking, the highest status in the Trafficking in Persons Report released by the US Department of State, as it has systems in place to effectively combat and respond to human trafficking.

Proclamation No. 1180 designates July as National Anti-Trafficking in Persons Awareness Month, culminating in the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

Officials said the campaign aims to educate the public about various forms of trafficking and foster community involvement in identifying and reporting suspected cases.

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