Korean mart’s ‘illegal’ luncheon meat seized, manager nabbed

Authorities conducted an entrapment operation at a Korean mart in Cebu City last July 22. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities seized hundreds of boxes of allegedly unauthorized luncheon meat products and arrested the manager of a Korean mart in Cebu City during an entrapment operation on Wednesday, July 22, for an alleged violation of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Act of 2009.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Mandaue City Field Unit identified the arrested suspect as the 32-year-old manager of the establishment along Pope John Paul Avenue in Barangay Luz, Cebu City.

According to a CIDG report, the suspect was arrested at around 1:15 p.m. during an entrapment operation conducted under OPLAN MEGA SHOPPER for an alleged violation of Section 11(a) of Republic Act No. 9711, or the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009.

The operation was carried out by the CIDG Mandaue City Field Unit and the CIDG Regional Special Operations Team (RSOT), in coordination with the Cebu City Police Office’s City Tactical Operations Center (CTOC) and the FDA Regional Office VII.

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Verified intelligence

According to the police report, the operation stemmed from verified intelligence alleging that the suspect was unlawfully engaged in the sale and distribution of luncheon meat bearing Korean-character labels and Maliny Pork Luncheon Meat.

Police said the products are FDA-regulated food items allegedly found to be unregistered and unauthorized for sale, distribution, and commercial circulation in the Philippines.

Under Philippine regulations, imported food products must secure the necessary permits and approvals from the Food and Drug Administration before they can be legally sold and distributed in the country.

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Authorities said a police operative acting as a poseur-buyer purchased the products during the operation.

Immediately after the transaction, police arrested the suspect in flagrante delicto and informed her of the nature and cause of her arrest, as well as her constitutional rights.

FDA verification

According to the CIDG, verification by the FDA Regional Office VII found that the products allegedly have no valid Certificate of Product Registration (CPR) and are covered by an FDA advisory warning the public against their purchase, sale, and distribution.

Police also said that when authorities required the suspect to present a valid License to Operate (LTO), Certificate of Product Registration (CPR), permit, or any other FDA-issued authorization allowing the sale or distribution of the products, she allegedly failed to produce the necessary documents.

Investigators also alleged that the establishment had been selling various Korean products, including luncheon meat items, without the required government permits.

Hundreds of boxes confiscated

Authorities confiscated 211 boxes containing 24 pieces each of luncheon meat bearing Korean-character labels, with an estimated value of ₱700,000, and 30 boxes containing 24 pieces each of Maliny Pork Luncheon Meat.

Also seized were a genuine ₱1,000 bill dusted with ultraviolet fluorescent powder, 518 pieces of boodle money with a total face value of ₱519,000 used during the entrapment operation, and a sales invoice marked “RECEIPT.”

According to the report, the confiscated products, including the items sold during the entrapment transaction, were inventoried, marked, and documented in accordance with existing laws, rules, and procedures.

Case for filing

Following the operation, the suspect was turned over to the custody of CIDG-7 for proper documentation and disposition.

Police said the suspect remains under the custody of CIDG-7 while a case for alleged violation of Section 11(a) of Republic Act No. 9711, or the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009, is being prepared for filing.

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