71% of adult Filipinos want law, evidence to guide impeachment — Octa

SURVEY. A recent Octa Research survey showed that 71 percent of adult Filipinos want law and evidence, not politics, as Senate’s guide in impeachment vote against Vice President Sara Duterte. The survey conducted from July 4-11, 2026 had 1,200 respondents. (Infographic from Octa Research)

MANILA – Seventy-one percent of adult Filipinos believe that law and evidence, not politics, should guide the Senate’s impeachment vote against Vice President Sara Duterte, according to an Octa Research survey released on Friday.

Conducted from July 4 to 11, 2026, the survey asked 1,200 respondents the question: “What should matter most when Senators vote on Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment? The law and evidence, or political considerations?”

The Octa said 71 percent answered “law and evidence” while 21 percent chose “political considerations”. At least 7 percent answered they “don’t know”.

“The findings suggest that Filipinos are expressing broader expectations about democratic governance. The results indicate that the public values institutional fairness, due process, and evidence-based decision-making, regardless of the eventual verdict,” the Octa said.

READ: ‘Sara Duterte’s high ratings no shield from accountability’ amid impeachment

It added that among the study’s most important findings was that respondents were not asked whether Vice President Sara Duterte should be convicted or acquitted.

“Instead, they were asked what should matter most when senators cast their votes.”

Evidence, law in impeachment trial

According to Octa, the findings showed that public confidence in democratic institutions is likely to be strengthened when decisions are perceived to be grounded in constitutional standards, evidence and fairness rather than political expediency or partisan considerations.

Respondents who answered “law and evidence” were from the National Capital Region (77 percent); Balance Luzon (76 percent), Visayas (63 percent) and Mindanao (62 percent).

READ: Impeachment court serves subpoenas for Sara Duterte’s financial records

Those who answered “political considerations” were from Western Visayas (43 percent), BARMM (36 percent) and Eastern Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula (35 percent).

The survey has a ±3 percent margin of error at a 95 percent confidence level.

Subnational estimates for the geographic areas covered in the survey have margins of error of ±6 percent for NCR, Balance Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, also at a 95 percent confidence level. (PNA)

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