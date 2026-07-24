Rains, cloudy skies expected in Metro Manila for Marcos’ 5th Sona

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon city on Monday as he goes into the second half of his six-year term. INQUIRER/ MARIANNE BERMUDEZ

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila is expected to experience gloomy skies and scattered rain showers on Monday, July 27, as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona), according to state weather bureau.

According to a Friday weather report from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the country’s weather on Monday will be largely driven by the southwest monsoon.

The president will hold his annual address, scheduled every fourth Monday of July, at the session hall of the Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City.

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Mostly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms may also prevail over Zambales, Bataan, Pangasinan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan due to the habagat, according to the weather bureau.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country is expected to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with occasional rains due to localized thunderstorms.

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Light to moderate southwesterly to southerly winds may prevail over Luzon, while light to moderate southerly winds may affect Visayas and Mindanao, Pagasa reported. /mr

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