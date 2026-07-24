Sibonga SK councilor punches her barangay captain

A 25-year-old Sangguniang Kabataan councilor in Sibonga stands for the mugshots after her arrest for hitting her barangay captain. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 25-year-old Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) councilor in Sibonga, Cebu is facing a direct assault complaint after she allegedly punched their barangay captain while the latter was mediating a family dispute inside the barangay hall on Thursday, July 23.

Police Captain Michael G. Calaurian, Chief of Sibonga Municipal Police Station, said police were completing the necessary case documents on Friday, July 24, before filing the complaint against the councilor, who was arrested several hours after the incident.

Assault during mediation

According to the police report, the incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. inside the Barangay Hall of Barangay Dugoan, where the barangay captain was conducting a mediation between the SK councilor’s mother and her brother-in-law over a family conflict.

Calaurian said the dispute stemmed from the brother-in-law’s stay at the family’s residence, with the SK councilor’s mother insisting that he leave the house.’

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According to the police official, the SK councilor entered the barangay hall after her mother asked that she be allowed inside because she had a message for her.

However, the barangay captain reportedly told the councilor to leave since she was not among the parties involved in the mediation.

Police said the councilor then confronted her brother-in-law, triggering a commotion inside the barangay hall.

According to Calaurian, the barangay captain tried to pacify the two, but the SK councilor allegedly punched her instead.

“Wala ra gyud unta siya’y labot. Ang gi-mediate ra gyud unta didto sa barangay captain is mama niya og iyahang brother-in-law. Unya mura’g nilaban lang siguro siya, unya wala kauyon nga giingnan siya’s kapitan, ‘Gawas diri kay wa man ka’y apil sa mediation,’ na-offend siya ato. Mao to gisumbag hinuon niya ang kapitan,” Calaurian said during an interview on Friday.

The blow reportedly broke the barangay captain’s eyeglasses and caused a scratch near her eye.

Arrested hours later

The barangay captain later went to the police station to report the incident, prompting officers, together with barangay tanods, to conduct a follow-up operation.

According to the report, the suspect initially managed to evade arrest. At around 10 p.m., however, barangay tanods arrested the suspect at her residence in Barangay Dugoan and brought her to Sibonga Municipal Police Station for the filing of appropriate charges.

As of Friday, investigators are completing the necessary documents for the filing of a direct assault complaint against the SK councilor.

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