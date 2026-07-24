Gov’s Zero Hunger Run surpasses target entries ahead of Aug. 2 race

One of the highlights from the coordination meeting at the Cebu Provincial Capitol for the upcoming run | CPSC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The inaugural Governor’s Zero Hunger Run has already surpassed its target number of participants ahead of its scheduled staging on August 2 at the Cebu Provincial Capitol grounds.

Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC) Commissioner Francis Chad Salimbangon, who also serves as the event’s project chairman, announced that organizers expanded the race capacity after receiving an overwhelming response during the registration period.

Originally targeting 2,500 runners, the organizers opened an additional 1,000 slots due to strong public demand, bringing the expected field to around 3,500 participants.

“It’s very overwhelming because our registration almost reached 3,000 after we adjusted our target,” Salimbangon told CDN Digital.

“We can really see that people are supporting the first Governor’s Run. We also opened around 500 slots for the 1-kilometer category for those who simply want to walk or run with the governor. So we’re now looking at around 3,500 participants,” he added.

Governor’s Zero Hunger Run

Organized by the CPSC under the directive of Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro, the event will feature a 21-kilometer half marathon, along with 12K, 6K, 3K, and 1K races.

Salimbangon said Baricuatro envisioned a well-organized race that would give runners, especially Cebuanos, a memorable experience while helping fund the CPSC’s grassroots sports programs, including talent identification, athlete development, and other sports initiatives.

Beyond the race itself, Salimbangon said the “Zero Hunger” theme reflects the organizers’ commitment to ensuring every participant receives a hearty meal after crossing the finish line.

READ: Governor’s Zero Hunger Run offers over P230K in prizes

Because of the overwhelming response, organizers had to turn away additional registrants to maintain the quality and smooth execution of the event.

“There’s a lot of people knocking on our doors. As much as we want to accommodate everyone, we don’t have enough space. If we accept more participants, there will be a lot of complaints,” Salimbangon said.

He also welcomed the strong support from the private sector, noting that several sponsors came on board after learning that the proceeds of the race would benefit the CPSC’s grassroots sports development programs.

“So I am very happy to announce to everybody that this first Governor’s Run will be a good exposure for the Province of Cebu,” he said.

The Governor’s Zero Hunger Run is one of the highlights of Cebu Province’s founding anniversary celebration in August. Aside from the race experience, participants will also compete for a prize pool of more than P230,000.

READ: Kababaihan Partylist backs charity run for women PDLs at CIW

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