CIT-U stays unbeaten, USPF finally joins win column in Emil’s Fiesta Cup

CIT-U Junior Wildcats players on the bench | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Defending champion Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats kept their unbeaten record intact after defeating the Benedicto College Baby Cheetahs, 74–61, in the 2026 Emil’s Fiesta Cup Inter-High School Invitational Basketball Tournament on Thursday, July 23, at the Lipata-Linao Sports Complex in Minglanilla.

After a tightly contested opening period, the Junior Wildcats gradually took control of the game and steadily widened the gap before building their biggest lead of 20 points, 57–37, in the second half. The commanding cushion proved more than enough for CIT-U to secure its second straight victory.

Jake Ybanez led the balanced attack with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Jerome Enderez finished with 14 points and four rebounds. Geoffe Partosa also scored 14 points, and Vince Zamora chipped in 10 markers.

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Benedicto College drew 14 points from Axel Oropisa, while Rajnish Butaslac and Dexter Iwan added 10 points apiece. However, the Baby Cheetahs struggled to keep pace with the organized offense and disciplined defense of the Junior Wildcats under coach Axel Rabaya.

With the victory, CIT-U improved to 2–0 to strengthen its grip on the top spot in Bracket A, while Benedicto College dropped to an even 1–1 record.

Emil’s Fiesta Cup

In another game, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers finally entered the win column after defeating the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters, 67–56, in the Inter-Secondary Basketball Invitational at the same venue.

READ: Emil’s Fiesta Cup 2025: CIT-U Baby Wildcats nip UV, clinch title

USPF controlled the game from the opening tip, using its speed, relentless defense, and aggressive play to neutralize the bigger Baby Webmasters. UC managed to mount a rally in the third quarter, but its comeback bid fizzled after committing a string of costly turnovers in the fourth period, allowing the Baby Panthers to pull away for the victory.

Michael Flandez spearheaded USPF with 17 points, two assists, two rebounds, and two steals, while Lawrence Selim also finished in double figures with 11 points and four assists.

Despite finally earning their first victory after three games, the Baby Panthers have already been eliminated from semifinal contention following their two opening defeats.

READ: Emil’s Fiesta Cup 2025: CIT-U Baby Wildcats nip UV, clinch title

For UC, newly discovered 6-foot-7 center Jade Bialan impressed in his debut for the Baby Webmasters with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Angel Cayubit registered a double-double of 12 points and 15 rebounds.

The Baby Webmasters will look to bounce back when they face the Benedicto College Baby Cheetahs (1–1) on Saturday in their second game of the tournament.

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