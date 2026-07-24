Solon pushes to ban independent social media use for kids 12 and below

SOCMED BAN. Pangasinan Rep. Maria Rachel J. Arenas speaks during a gathering in Pasay City on Feb. 20, 2025. Arenas said on Friday (July 24, 2026) that she has filed a bill seeking to prohibit ban access to social media by children 12 years old and below to protect them from risks. (PNA photo by Avito Dalan)

DAGUPAN CITY – Pangasinan lawmaker Maria Rachel Arenas is seeking a ban on unsupervised social media use for children aged 12 and below, citing the need to shield minors from digital threats.

The measure is outlined in House Bill 9971, which seeks to protect minors below 13 from online risks, establish a tiered safety framework for adolescents, and impose strict requirements on social media companies.

Arenas, who is also a House Deputy Speaker, filed the bill on June 30.

“This proposed legislation recognizes that while technology offers many opportunities, excessive and unregulated social media use can negatively affect children’s learning, attention span, reading habits, mental health, and overall development,” she said in a statement sent to the Philippine News Agency on Friday.

READ: Docs’ prescription: Keep kids off social media

Social media ban for kids 12 and under

Among the provisions of the bill is a prohibition on children 12 years old or younger from having their own social media accounts, she said.

The bill also mandates that social media platforms implement strict privacy and safety settings for adolescents aged 13 years to 17 years, she added.

“Adolescents (13 to 17) may hold personal social media accounts subject to default privacy and safety settings, including restriction of unsolicited contact from adults or strangers,” an excerpt from the bill stated.

Such default protections shall remain in force for adolescents aged 16 years to 17 years unless knowingly and voluntarily relaxed, to avoid an abrupt loss of protection upon reaching 16 years of age, it added.

READ: Gatchalian revives call to ban social media for teens 16 and below

Arenas further said the bill also seeks to limit the interaction of minors with strangers to protect them from online exploitation or cyber threats.

It also seeks to limit addictive features, such as infinite scrolling, autoplay videos, and late-night notifications that might affect the focus, sleeping patterns, and studies of young people.

“This bill is not anti-technology. Rather, it is pro-child, pro-education, and pro-family. Its goal is to ensure that technology serves as a tool for learning and growth – not a barrier to literacy, focus, and academic achievement,” Arenas said.

The bill does not hold a child criminally, civilly, or administratively liable for violating the minimum age requirement, nor does it hold the parent or guardian liable for such a violation by a child under his or her care.

However, a parent or guardian who knowingly and repeatedly facilitates a violation may be required to attend a digital-parenting program administered by the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Under the bill, social media platform operators who violate provisions after notice and hearing could face fines ranging from PHP1 million to PHP50 million per violation, based on gravity, recurrence, and economic capacity. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP