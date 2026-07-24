John Riel Casimero named GAB Boxer of the Month

John Riel Casimero (4th from left) with GAB Chairman Francisco Rivera (third from right) during his visit to the GAB office in Manila | Games and Amusements Board (GAB) photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former three-division world champion John Riel “Quadro Alas” Casimero has been recognized by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) as its “Boxer of the Month” following his impressive outing in Japan.

The monthly recognition honors the best Filipino professional boxers, whether at the national or international level.

This time, it’s Casimero’s turn, which is a rare sight to see, considering his several involvements with issues that tagged GAB.

Casimero controversies

In November last year, Casimero and his brother and trainer, Jason, were summoned by the GAB to address the allegations against them of game-fixing following his loss to Kyonosuke Kameda in Kyrgystan after receiving complaints via email.

The GAB warned Casimero and his brother to cancel their professional boxing licenses at that time if the allegations were proven true. Fortunately, the allegations were proven false.

During that controversy, GAB Chairman Francisco Rivera issued a notice to Casimero’s camp, but it was formally resolved eventually.

READ: Casimero barges into IBF world rankings

In 2022, the GAB was on Casimero’s side following the latter’s controversial fight against Japanese Ryo Akaho. Their December 3, 2022, matchup initially ended in a controversial “No Contest” after Akaho was unable to continue following a punch.

However, following an appeal by the GAB, the Korea Boxing Member Commission (KBM) reviewed the fight and ruled that Akaho was already hurt by legal punches before the accidental blow to the back of the head. The official result was subsequently overturned to a second-round knockout victory (TKO) for Casimero.

READ: John Riel Casimero calls out Inoue again after dispatching Luis Nery

Despite these controversies, Casimero is now back on track, racking up back-to-back wins against Tom Mizokoshi and most recently against Mexican Luis Nery, both by knockouts in Aichi, Japan, under promoter Koki Kamedam, who now focuses on giving him a world title fight in the featherweight division.

Casimero is one of the most accomplished Filipino boxers with world titles across three weight divisions and a record of 36 wins with 25 knockouts, five losses, and a draw.

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