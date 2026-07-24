2019 SEA Games probe: NBI requests COA, SEC records

NBI Director Melvin Matibag. INQUIRER / MARY JOY SALCEDO

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has requested key documents from the Commission on Audit (COA) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as part of its ongoing probe into alleged irregularities surrounding the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (Phisgoc) and the 2019 SEA Games.

In letters sent on July 21 and released to the press on Friday, Matibag requested a certified true copy of the final audit report on the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Phisgoc, and the 2019 SEA Games from COA Chair Gamaliel Cordoba.

MATIBAG WRITES TO COA, SEC OVER SEA GAMES, PHISGOC PROBEREAD: NBI Director Melvin Matibag writes to the Commission on Audit (COA) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) amid the bureau’s ongoing probe into alleged irregularities in the country’s hosting of the ++ pic.twitter.com/fPwoagzj1z — MJ Salcedo (@MJSalcedoINQ) July 24, 2026

2019 SEA Games probe

Matibag explained in the letter that the bureau is currently conducting a formal investigation “into alleged irregularities, financial anomalies, and possible violations of anti-graft, corruption, and related laws involving funds, disbursements, and procurement activities” linked to the 2019 SEA Games and Phisgoc, including transactions with the PSC.

“This document is essential to verify findings, establish facts, and trace fund flows in the course of our official investigation,” Matibag told Cordoba.

Meanwhile, citing Article III, Paragraph 2 of the Data Sharing Agreement between the NBI and the SEC, Matibag asked SEC Chair Francis Lim for certain documents pertaining to Phisgoc covering the period from 2017 up to the present.

READ: NBI forms ‘Task Force Cash Cow,’ probes Phisgoc’s P6.7B gov’t funding

The documents that the NBI director asked for from the SEC are as follows:

Certificate of Incorporation (COl); Articles of Incorporation (AOl); By-Laws (BL); Audited Financial Statement (AFS); General Information Sheet (GIS); Beneficial Ownership Declaration (BOD); and Board Resolution on sale/transfer of non-current assets.

On Thursday, Matibag said the NBI has already formed “Task Force Cash Cow” to investigate Phisgoc.

He said this after noting that based on their initial findings, the Phisgoc received around P6.7 billion in government funds, specifically from the PSC, the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), and the Department of Budget and Management for the 2019 SEA Games.

The NBI director said that if adding the other funds Phisgoc accepted from the private sector, the committee’s budget may reach over P10 billion.

Around seven former Phisgoc officials subpoenaed by the NBI are expected to appear before the bureau on Monday and Tuesday.

READ: Matibag: Cayetano may be subpoenaed in 2019 SEA Games probe

The former officials who were subpoenaed include:

Ramon “Tats” Suzara — Phisgoc chair

Dexter Estacio — Phisgoc chief financial officer

John Lester Buenconsejo — Phisgoc corporate secretary

Matibag recently said that Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano would also be subpoenaed should the former Phisgoc officials implicate him during their questioning, noting that based on a document the bureau received, the senator was appointed interim chair by the POC, with instructions “to immediately incorporate the Phisgoc.”

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