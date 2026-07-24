After Minglanilla collision: Gungun Gica visits HPG-7

Dumanjug Mayor Efren Guntrano “Gungun” Gica visited the Highway Patrol Group-Central Visayas (HPG-7) headquarters on Friday, July 24, days after the road incident along the National Highway in Barangay Pakigne, Minglanilla. CDN Digital photo | Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dumanjug Mayor Efren Guntrano “Gungun” Gica visited the Highway Patrol Group in Central Visayas (HPG-7) headquarters on Friday, July 24, days after the road incident along the National Highway in Barangay Pakigne, Minglanilla.

At the HPG office, Gica addressed issues that emerged following the collision, including the absence of a license plate on his motorcycle in videos circulating online.

In his meeting with RHPU-7 chief Police Colonel Richard Bogoy Gumboc, Gica said he recounted what transpired before, during, and after the incident and acknowledged that he was at fault.

“I admit my mistake… this is lesson learned gyud nako,” Gica said in an interview.

READ: Minglanilla road crash: Dumanjug’s Mayor Gica settles with van driver

Meeting with HPG

According to Gica, he went to the HPG office to personally apologize to Gumboc and explain the circumstances surrounding the incident, including questions raised online about why his motorcycle appeared to have no license plate.

He said the motorcycle had been using a temporary plate, which he and his companions removed before the ride after it allegedly became loose.

“Gituyo gyud to namo’g tangtang, unya gisulod sa bag kay nagkawil-kawil na siya pag-padulong na mi sugod og ride,” he said.

Gica added that he flew to Manila on Thursday to claim the motorcycle’s permanent license plate from the Ducati dealership where he purchased the vehicle.

READ: ‘No special treatment’ for Dumanjug mayor after road crash, LTO probe

Responding to criticism

The mayor also addressed claims circulating on social media that he would not have acknowledged his involvement had videos of the incident not surfaced online.

According to Gica, he immediately coordinated with authorities after the collision, presented his driver’s license, official receipt and certificate of registration, and temporary plate to responding personnel, and contacted Minglanilla Acting Mayor Lheslen Abella Enad to apologize for violating the municipality’s traffic rules.

“Naa’y mga istorya nga og wala kuno mugawas ang video, dili kuno ko muangkon nga ako to. Nga gani, pagkahitabo dayon, nanawag man ko sa Mayor sa Minglanilla, kay nangayo kog dispensa kay naka-violate ko sa traffic rules sa lungsod sa Minglanilla unya nakasala ko,” Gica said.

He also said he spoke with the owner of the van involved in the collision and agreed to shoulder the vehicle’s repair costs, including the compensation requested while the van was out of service.

“Nihangyo ang tag-iya sa van nga nagpabayad siya ₱7,200 para sa van, unya additional ₱900 pesos para sa driver. So mao na nga ₱8,100 per day ang atuang nabayad,” the mayor said.

Gica likewise said he sustained injuries from the incident, including wounds on his neck and ribs that he believes may have been fractured.

‘Personal mistake’

During the visit, Gica said he apologized to members of the Tigers motorcycle club and his instructors at the Highway Patrol Group, saying he regretted dragging the organization’s name into the controversy.

“Wala gyu’y labot. Ako ra gyud ning personal nga sala, ako ning personal nga binuhatan, wala’y labot ang organisasyon niini,” he said.

Gica said he initially intended to surrender his membership pin and leave the motorcycle club following the incident but decided against it after fellow members and Gumboc advised him to remain.

He again apologized to the public, officials of Minglanilla, and the people of Dumanjug, saying he had violated the same traffic rules that he enforces in his own municipality.

“Lesson learned. Maningkamot ko nga dili na mangatol ang akoang kamot magpakusog og dagan og mangatol nga mag-overtake bisan asa,” Gica said.

The mayor is also expected to appear before the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) to answer the show cause order issued against him in connection with the incident.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP