Mandaue allots P15M for new traffic lights, eyes P60M rehab plan

An aerial view of Mandaue City. CDN DIGITAL FILE PHOTO

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City Government has allocated P15 million this year for the procurement and installation of traffic lights at two intersections, while preparing a phased rehabilitation program for older traffic signal systems estimated to cost more than P60 million.

The two new traffic lights will be installed at the intersection of E.O. Perez Street near UCMed and C.D. Seno Street near the Hall of Justice. These will be added to the city’s existing 20 signalized intersections.

Hyll Retuya, head of the Traffic Enforcement Agency, said the two intersections were prioritized after traffic data showed a significant number of road crashes.

“Gitagaan nato og priority tungod sa road crashes unya naa sad significant number of fatalities sa accidents diha, volume sad ang traffic diha but nevertheless sa uban intersections naa sad tay plano didto,” said Retuya.

(We prioritized these intersections because of the road crashes. There has also been a significant number of fatalities from accidents there, and traffic volume is high. Nevertheless, we also have plans for other intersections.)

Retuya said the procurement process for the new traffic lights is already underway, with installation targeted within the year.

He added that the city is considering adopting adaptive or AI-assisted traffic light technology in the future, similar to the system being used along M.C. Briones Street near a mall and at U.N. Avenue, where signal timing adjusts based on traffic volume while remaining connected to the city’s command center.

For the rehabilitation of older traffic lights, Retuya said the city has already prepared a plan to address aging and deteriorating equipment.

He said many of the existing traffic lights have suffered wear and tear due to age, with some systems having been installed as early as 2010.

Retuya also acknowledged issues with older traffic lights, including malfunctioning countdown timers at several intersections, such as M.L. Quezon Street. In some cases, the countdown timers have been switched off while the traffic signals continue to operate.

The proposed rehabilitation program includes replacing deteriorated housings, upgrading wiring where necessary, and modernizing existing equipment.

Retuya said the rehabilitation project is estimated to cost more than P60 million, but it will be implemented in phases through the city’s annual budget allocations and the agency’s available funds.

“Dili nato mabulto karun in one ang P60 plus million kay dako baya ang Mandaue, dili ra traffic lights ang atoang focus. So, amoang gihimo year by year naa tay gihimo nga proposal,” said Retuya.

(We cannot allocate the entire P60-plus million at once because Mandaue is a large city, and traffic lights are not our only priority. So, we prepare proposals every year and implement the project gradually.)

He said the city will prioritize traffic lights that require immediate repairs, while other intersections will be rehabilitated in succeeding phases.

Retuya said the city hopes to complete the rehabilitation of its traffic light network within the term of Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano.

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