DOTr seeks moratorium on modern PUV loans, higher fuel discount

Department of Transportation Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez (PNA photo by Joan Bondoc)

MANILA – The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said Friday it is looking into having a moratorium on loan payments for modern jeepneys as well as increasing fuel discounts for public utility vehicles (PUV) to help public transport operators and drivers amid continued fuel price hikes.

In a statement, DOTr Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez said he will write a letter asking for a moratorium addressed to the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) and the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) — the two banks that provide loans for modern PUVs under the Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP).

“At least makakatulong naman po ’yan. Kumbaga, mababawasan ang kanilang iniisip nitong pagtaas ng oil (This will help. They’ll have fewer things on their mind amid rising oil prices),” Lopez said.

The action is in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s order to government agencies to address and mitigate the impact of high fuel prices.

In addition, the DOTr and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) are studying the expansion of the PHP10 per liter fuel discount for PUVs.

He said a “targeted approach” that helps PUV operators and drivers would be better compared to having a fare increase that will affect all commuters.

“Kasi if you compute it, itong hinihinging petition ngayon ng ating mga traditional at modern jeep, that’s P300 and P500 additional na kita kapag pinagbigyan natin. Ngayon kapag ito ba binigay natin ‘yung supposed na hinihingi nilang kita, ilalagay natin sa fuel discount (If you compute it, the traditional and modern jeepney petitioners are asking for an additional PHP300 to PHP500 additional income. Maybe we can give this through the fuel subsidy),” he said.

In particular, the DOTr is studying larger fuel discounts and having more discounted liters of fuel for PUVs that will offset higher fuel prices.

“Ang bottom line dito, we protected the commuters. Targeted yung approach natin at least po we maintain the inflation kahit papaano (The bottom line is protecting commuters. We have a targeted approach that will somehow maintain inflation),” he said.

On Wednesday, Lopez directed the LTFRB to begin public consultations on pending fare hike petitions for PUVs, with transport groups Manibela and PISTON asking for a PHP10 fare hike.

He noted that the consultations are necessary given the potential impact of any fare adjustment on inflation, one of the top concerns of Filipinos based on a recent Pulse Asia survey. (PNA)

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